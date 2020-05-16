UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris Results

Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris
May 16, 2020
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, Florida

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Alistair Overeem   (45-18, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Walt Harris   (13-7, 1 NC, #11 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Claudia Gadelha   (17-4, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill   (12-7, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Dan Ige   (13-2, #19 ranked featherweight) vs Edson Barboza  (20-8, #12 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Eryk Anders   (13-4, #25 ranked middleweight) vs Krzysztof Jotko   (21-4, #26 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Song Yadong   (15-4-1, 1 NC, #13 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera   (15-5-1, #11 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Matt Brown   (22-16, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Miguel Baeza   (8-0, #61 ranked welterweight)

Middleweight:
Anthony Hernandez  (7-1, 1 NC, #37 ranked middleweight) vs Kevin Holland   (15-5, #32 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Giga Chikadze   (9-2, #53 ranked featherweight) vs  Irwin Rivera   (9-4)

Women’s Flyweights:
Cortney Casey   (8-7, #21 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ROUND 1

vs Mara Romero Borella   (12-7, 2 NC, #20 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Darren Elkins   (24-8, #18 ranked featherweight)  vs Nate Landwehr   (13-3, #64 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

Heavyweights:
Rodrigo Nascimento   (7-0) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ROUND 2)

vs Don’Tale Mayes   (6-3, #38 ranked heavyweight)

