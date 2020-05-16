UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris

May 16, 2020

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Florida

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Alistair Overeem (45-18, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Walt Harris (13-7, 1 NC, #11 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Claudia Gadelha (17-4, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (12-7, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Dan Ige (13-2, #19 ranked featherweight) vs Edson Barboza (20-8, #12 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Eryk Anders (13-4, #25 ranked middleweight) vs Krzysztof Jotko (21-4, #26 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Song Yadong (15-4-1, 1 NC, #13 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera (15-5-1, #11 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Matt Brown (22-16, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Miguel Baeza (8-0, #61 ranked welterweight)

Middleweight:

Anthony Hernandez (7-1, 1 NC, #37 ranked middleweight) vs Kevin Holland (15-5, #32 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Giga Chikadze (9-2, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Irwin Rivera (9-4)

Women’s Flyweights:

Cortney Casey (8-7, #21 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ROUND 1

vs Mara Romero Borella (12-7, 2 NC, #20 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Darren Elkins (24-8, #18 ranked featherweight) vs Nate Landwehr (13-3, #64 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

Heavyweights:

Rodrigo Nascimento (7-0) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ROUND 2)

vs Don’Tale Mayes (6-3, #38 ranked heavyweight)

