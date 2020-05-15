Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris Fight Card

May 15, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris Fight Card
UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris
May 16, 2020
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, Florida

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Alistair Overeem   (45-18, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Walt Harris   (13-7, 1 NC, #11 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Claudia Gadelha   (17-4, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill   (12-7, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Dan Ige   (13-2, #19 ranked featherweight) vs Edson Barboza  (20-8, #12 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Eryk Anders   (13-4, #25 ranked middleweight) vs Krzysztof Jotko   (21-4, #26 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Song Yadong   (15-4-1, 1 NC, #13 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera   (15-5-1, #11 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Matt Brown   (22-16, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Miguel Baeza   (8-0, #61 ranked welterweight)

Middleweight:
Anthony Hernandez  (7-1, 1 NC, #37 ranked middleweight) vs Kevin Holland   (15-5, #32 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Giga Chikadze   (9-2, #53 ranked featherweight) vs  Irwin Rivera   (9-4)

Women’s Flyweights:
Cortney Casey   (8-7, #21 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Mara Romero Borella   (12-7, 2 NC, #20 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Darren Elkins   (24-8, #18 ranked featherweight) vs Nate Landwehr   (13-3, #64 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Rodrigo Nascimento   (7-0) vs Don’Tale Mayes   (6-3, #38 ranked heavyweight)

