UFC 249 Prop Bets With Masks, Blood and Fast Finishes

Got this e-mail today:

American sports fans will finally get some live shots Saturday night as UFC 249 is set to go down in Florida.

Gamblers are eager for the action as well, and outside of the main fight odds, SportsBetting.ag has rolled out a Super Bowl-size set of prop bets for the event.

Will Bruce Buffer wear a mask, which fighter will bleed first, the quickest fight and who the victors will call out afterward are just some of the props available to bet on.

You can see a select set of the props below and the full list here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

First to bleed

Justin Gaethje -120

Tony Ferguson -120

First to bleed

Anthony Pettis +140

Donald Cerrone -180

Will Gaethje/Ferguson winner say “Khabib” in post-fight octagon interview?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Gaethje/Ferguson winner say “corona” or “COVID” in post-fight octagon interview?

Yes +200

No -300

Will Pettis/Cerrone winner say “Conor” or “McGregor” in post-fight octagon interview?

Yes +160

No -220

Will Bruce Buffer wear a mask in the octagon during main card?

Yes +500

No -1000

Will any ref wear a mask in the octagon during main card?

Yes +200

No -300

Quickest fight to finish

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Francis Ngannou +110

Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson +150

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum +170

Yorgan De Castro vs Greg Hardy +185

Sam Alvey vs Ryan Spann +225

Niko Price vs Vicente Luque +450

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo Souza +900

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis +1000

Charles Rosa vs Bryce Mitchell +1500

Dominick Cruz vs Henry Cejudo +2000

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar +2000

Michelle Waterson vs Carla Esparza +3000

Total event decisions by points

Over 5.5

Under 5.5

Total event knockouts and TKOs

Over 5.5

Under 5.5

Total event submissions

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Props for every main card fight:

Will fight end in a draw, end in Round 1, go the distance

Will fight be won by decision, submission, TKO/KO

Odds to win and over/under rounds for each of the dozen UFC 249 fights can be found here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma