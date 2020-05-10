Congratulations to Owen Brown for winning our UFC 249 Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris on May 23rd. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Tony Ferguson – 74%

Henry Cejudo – 66%

Francis Ngannou – 86%

Calvin Kattar – 66%

Greg Hardy – 60%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 27-8 (77%)



UFC 249 Pick ‘Em Results

1 owen brown 13 2 Derek Imm 13 3 Andrew Nixon 12 3 Isaac 12 3 Jared storey 12 3 SCOTT WILTERDINK 12 7 Cameron Walsh 11 8 Armand Metichecchia 10 8 Dave K. 10 8 Erline 10 8 Jarrod Olivieri 10 8 Michael V. 10 8 Nathan H. 10 8 Sam 10 15 Ava Loiskandl 9 15 cameron smith 9 15 Dylan J 9 15 Herman Martinez 9 15 Kavy 9 15 Matt C 9 15 SternFan74 9 15 The MMA Manifesto 9 23 Alex Megit 8 23 Chris Yee 8 23 Christian Dave Mejia 8 23 Christopher Reive 8 23 Emma Vreeland 8 23 Joseph Jackson 8 23 Leanne 8 23 Rocco Rago 8 23 Rodney 8 32 Brighton 7 32 Chandul Perera 7 32 Ethan H 7 32 Ian Phillips 7 32 John Gray 7 32 Luke Galloway 7 32 Michael J. 7 32 Paul Elizondo 7 32 Robert Oakes 7 32 Ron T 7 32 Sean Dunn 7 43 Daniel 6 43 Dan 6 43 Darcy Toms 6 43 Gary MacDonald 6 43 Justin Cronin 6 43 Marcel 6 43 Neil H. 6 50 Abaseen Alekozai 5 50 Adam Budz 5 50 Ben m 5 50 Dan P 5 50 James Weise 5 50 Jordan Blick 5 50 Josemari Oste Joaquin 5 50 larry chaput 5 50 Luke Rhoads 5 50 om brown 5 50 Ryan A. MacDonald 5 50 Ryan Judd 5 50 Vinura Perera 5 50 Walter Davis III 5 64 David Jaquays 4 64 glen STANLEY 4 64 Jason Tyerman 4 64 Louie Gallardo 4 64 Omar Comin’ 4 64 Taylor McMahan 4 64 Vic Rattanasithy 4 71 Ben Hilder 3 71 ryanC 3 71 Sam Keary 3 74 Jared Beard 1



2020 Top Ten

1 Sternfan74 59 2 Daniel 58 3 Herman Martinez 56 4 Dave K. 55 5 The MMA Manifesto 53 6 Nathan H. 52 7 Derek Imm 51 8 ryanC 50 9 Robert Oakes 49 10 Omar Comin’ 48 10 Ryan A. MacDonald 48

