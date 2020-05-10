Congratulations to Owen Brown for winning our UFC 249 Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris on May 23rd. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Tony Ferguson – 74%
Henry Cejudo – 66%
Francis Ngannou – 86%
Calvin Kattar – 66%
Greg Hardy – 60%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 27-8 (77%)
UFC 249 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|owen brown
|13
|2
|Derek Imm
|13
|3
|Andrew Nixon
|12
|3
|Isaac
|12
|3
|Jared storey
|12
|3
|SCOTT WILTERDINK
|12
|7
|Cameron Walsh
|11
|8
|Armand Metichecchia
|10
|8
|Dave K.
|10
|8
|Erline
|10
|8
|Jarrod Olivieri
|10
|8
|Michael V.
|10
|8
|Nathan H.
|10
|8
|Sam
|10
|15
|Ava Loiskandl
|9
|15
|cameron smith
|9
|15
|Dylan J
|9
|15
|Herman Martinez
|9
|15
|Kavy
|9
|15
|Matt C
|9
|15
|SternFan74
|9
|15
|The MMA Manifesto
|9
|23
|Alex Megit
|8
|23
|Chris Yee
|8
|23
|Christian Dave Mejia
|8
|23
|Christopher Reive
|8
|23
|Emma Vreeland
|8
|23
|Joseph Jackson
|8
|23
|Leanne
|8
|23
|Rocco Rago
|8
|23
|Rodney
|8
|32
|Brighton
|7
|32
|Chandul Perera
|7
|32
|Ethan H
|7
|32
|Ian Phillips
|7
|32
|John Gray
|7
|32
|Luke Galloway
|7
|32
|Michael J.
|7
|32
|Paul Elizondo
|7
|32
|Robert Oakes
|7
|32
|Ron T
|7
|32
|Sean Dunn
|7
|43
|Daniel
|6
|43
|Dan
|6
|43
|Darcy Toms
|6
|43
|Gary MacDonald
|6
|43
|Justin Cronin
|6
|43
|Marcel
|6
|43
|Neil H.
|6
|50
|Abaseen Alekozai
|5
|50
|Adam Budz
|5
|50
|Ben m
|5
|50
|Dan P
|5
|50
|James Weise
|5
|50
|Jordan Blick
|5
|50
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|5
|50
|larry chaput
|5
|50
|Luke Rhoads
|5
|50
|om brown
|5
|50
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|5
|50
|Ryan Judd
|5
|50
|Vinura Perera
|5
|50
|Walter Davis III
|5
|64
|David Jaquays
|4
|64
|glen STANLEY
|4
|64
|Jason Tyerman
|4
|64
|Louie Gallardo
|4
|64
|Omar Comin’
|4
|64
|Taylor McMahan
|4
|64
|Vic Rattanasithy
|4
|71
|Ben Hilder
|3
|71
|ryanC
|3
|71
|Sam Keary
|3
|74
|Jared Beard
|1
2020 Top Ten
|1
|Sternfan74
|59
|2
|Daniel
|58
|3
|Herman Martinez
|56
|4
|Dave K.
|55
|5
|The MMA Manifesto
|53
|6
|Nathan H.
|52
|7
|Derek Imm
|51
|8
|ryanC
|50
|9
|Robert Oakes
|49
|10
|Omar Comin’
|48
|10
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|48
