Select Page

UFC 249 Pick &#039;Em Results

Posted by | May 10, 2020 | ,

UFC 249 Pick 'Em Results
By |

Congratulations to Owen Brown  for winning our UFC 249 Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris on May 23rd. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Tony Ferguson – 74%
Henry Cejudo – 66%
Francis Ngannou – 86%
Calvin Kattar – 66%
Greg Hardy – 60%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 27-8 (77%)


UFC 249 Pick ‘Em Results

1 owen brown 13
2 Derek Imm 13
3 Andrew Nixon 12
3 Isaac 12
3 Jared storey 12
3 SCOTT WILTERDINK 12
7 Cameron Walsh 11
8 Armand Metichecchia 10
8 Dave K. 10
8 Erline 10
8 Jarrod Olivieri 10
8 Michael V. 10
8 Nathan H. 10
8 Sam 10
15 Ava Loiskandl 9
15 cameron smith 9
15 Dylan J 9
15 Herman Martinez 9
15 Kavy 9
15 Matt C 9
15 SternFan74 9
15 The MMA Manifesto 9
23 Alex Megit 8
23 Chris Yee 8
23 Christian Dave Mejia 8
23 Christopher Reive 8
23 Emma Vreeland 8
23 Joseph Jackson 8
23 Leanne 8
23 Rocco Rago 8
23 Rodney 8
32 Brighton 7
32 Chandul Perera 7
32 Ethan H 7
32 Ian Phillips 7
32 John Gray 7
32 Luke Galloway 7
32 Michael J. 7
32 Paul Elizondo 7
32 Robert Oakes 7
32 Ron T 7
32 Sean Dunn 7
43 Daniel 6
43 Dan 6
43 Darcy Toms 6
43 Gary MacDonald 6
43 Justin Cronin 6
43 Marcel 6
43 Neil H. 6
50 Abaseen Alekozai 5
50 Adam Budz 5
50 Ben m 5
50 Dan P 5
50 James Weise 5
50 Jordan Blick 5
50 Josemari Oste Joaquin 5
50 larry chaput 5
50 Luke Rhoads 5
50 om brown 5
50 Ryan A. MacDonald 5
50 Ryan Judd 5
50 Vinura Perera 5
50 Walter Davis III 5
64 David Jaquays 4
64 glen STANLEY 4
64 Jason Tyerman 4
64 Louie Gallardo 4
64 Omar Comin’ 4
64 Taylor McMahan 4
64 Vic Rattanasithy 4
71 Ben Hilder 3
71 ryanC 3
71 Sam Keary 3
74 Jared Beard 1


2020 Top Ten

1 Sternfan74 59
2 Daniel 58
3 Herman Martinez 56
4 Dave K. 55
5 The MMA Manifesto 53
6 Nathan H. 52
7 Derek Imm 51
8 ryanC 50
9 Robert Oakes 49
10 Omar Comin’ 48
10 Ryan A. MacDonald 48

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 249 Pick &#039;Em Results





Related Posts

UFC 249 now coming to Florida

UFC 249 now coming to Florida

April 21, 2020

Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights

April 17, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 13/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 13/20

April 13, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 10/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 10/20

April 10, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino