UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Results

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje
May 9, 2020
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, Florida

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,400

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Interim Lightweight Championship:
Tony Ferguson   (25-3, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje   (21-2, #5 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweight Championship:
Henry Cejudo   (15-2, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Dominick Cruz   (22-2, #5 ranked flyweight)

Heavyweights:
Francis Ngannou   (14-3, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik  (10-0, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Jeremy Stephens   (28-17, 1 NC, #20 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar   (20-4, #11 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Greg Hardy   (5-2, 1 NC, #32 ranked heavyweight) vs Yorgan de Castro   (6-0, #29 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone   (36-14, 1 NC, #25 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Pettis   (22-10, #12 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Aleksei Oleinik   (58-13-1, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Fabricio Werdum   (23-8-1, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Carla Esparza   (15-6, #10 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson   (17-7, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:
Vicente Luque   (17-7-1, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price   (14-3, 1 NC, #11 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Bryce Mitchell   (12-0, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Rosa   (12-3, #30 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ryan Spann   (17-5, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey   (33-13, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

