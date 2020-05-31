Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Vegas: Katlyn Chookagian

May 31, 2020

May 30, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Katlyn Chookagian (red gloves) attempts to secure a rear choke submission against Antonina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan (blue gloves) in their flyweight fight during UFC Fight Night. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa via USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Katlyn Chookagian (vs Antonina Shevchenko)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 200 to 37 (73-25 significant strikes)
67% significant strike accuracy
3 for 3 takedowns
3 guard passes
4 submission attempts

Blonde Fighter totally dominated last night in Vegas.

