The Livest Dog at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira: Isaac Villanueva

The Livest Dog at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira: Isaac Villanueva
Name: Isaac Villanueva

Opponent: Chase Sherman

Odds: +143 (bet $100 to win $143)

The thing that has always stuck out and made people optimistic about Chase Sherman is that he is a leaner and quicker heavyweight. It allows him to move a bit quicker than the average heavyweight while keeping his gas tank mostly full.

The problem is that he’s facing off against a guy who is in a similar boat. “Hurricane Ike” has fought as low as middleweight, but sees himself as mostly a light heavyweight. The extra energy of not having to cut against Sherman should help him nullify Sherman’s gas tank. Pair that with four straight first round finishes (include two against UFC veterans) and Villanueva is certainly worth a peek at plus-money.


Chase Sherman vs Ike Villanueva odds - BestFightOdds

20-20 Record: 4-5
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $153
Return on Investment: 17%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

