The Livest Dog at UFC 249: Charles Rosa

Name: Charles Rosa

Opponent: Bryce Mitchell

Odds: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

Although we’ve been off the MMA calendar for a little while, this is a fight I’ve had circled. Bryce Mitchell is a clear case of a fighter who media, UFC brass, and fans alike have fallen in love with. Of course, there is a lot to like. It addition to his personality and his interview skills, he does sport some fun and exciting jiu jitsu skills. The problem here lies in how much he has been tested.

The toughest grappler Mitchell has faced was Bobby Moffett (who is no longer with the company). In that bout, Mitchell was taken down five times and went 0-3 on takedowns himself.

Rosa, on the other hand, has wins using his ground game against tough grapplers like Kyle Bochniak and Manny Bermudez. Not to mention he went toe-to-toe with Yair Rodriguez and lost a split decision. In that fight he managed to get Rodriguez down five times and stayed safe against his grappling.

It’s hard to imagine a world where Mitchell’s sub game is good enough to catch Rosa, and with Rosa having a mild striking advantage and a decent wrestling advantage, this seems like a friendly dog pick.







20-20 Record: 4-4

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $253

Return on Investment: 32%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

