Select Page

Ronaldo &#039;Jacare&#039; Souza Scouting Report

Posted by | May 3, 2020 | ,

By |

ronaldo 'jacare' souza scouting report

(Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Scouting Report

Vitals

6’1″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
December 7, 1979

Record

26-8, 1 NC (UFC: 9-5)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Black belt in Judo
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Numerous submission grappling and jiu-jitsu gold medals

Championships Held

Strikeforce Middleweight Champion: 2010-11 (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– elite, elite, elite BJJ skills – among the best all-time
– very physically strong
– extremely aggressive fighter
– extremely experienced
– has fought & beat many top fighters
– experience being a champion in a top promotion
– has been extremely successful at the top of the sport for a long time
– amazing submission skills
– also developing KO power
– finishes fights
– very hard to finish – only stopped twice in career
– good ground and pound
– solid striking defense
– lands lots of takedowns
– very active looking for submissions

Weaknesses

– old for a fighter
– can be knocked out
– doesn’t land many strikes
– inaccurate striker
– very inaccurate with his takedowns
– poor takedown defense
– inconsistent in UFC – win one, lose one

Synopsis

The Alligator has always been a feared BJJ expert, but his newfound striking power (old man strength?!) makes him even more dangerous.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Ronaldo &#039;Jacare&#039; Souza Scouting Report





Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Hidehiko Yoshida vs. Rulon Gardner

Fight of the Day: Hidehiko Yoshida vs. Rulon Gardner

May 1, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 20/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 20/20

April 20, 2020

Fight of the Day: Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar I

Fight of the Day: Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar I

April 23, 2020

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: April 22/20

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: April 22/20

April 22, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino