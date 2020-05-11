(Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)
Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report
Vitals
6’3″ 206 lbs (Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Southpaw
April 8, 1983
Record
24-13 (UFC: 12-8)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– terrific athlete – college football; football, wrestling, track in high school
– huge reach
– very well rounded fighter
– powerful striker – knockout power in all limbs; broke Ryan Jimmo’s arm with a kick
– great submission skills – the Von Preux Choke!
– very accurate striker
– good takedown accuracy & defense
– active on ground looking for submissions
– unorthodox movements in the cage
Weaknesses
– on the wrong side of 30
– porous striking defense
– doesn’t look for many takedowns
– inconsistent career thus far
– trains at a small gym – only UFC fighter there
– has lost when he’s fought other top ranked fighters
– in a slump
– normally fights at light heavyweight
Synopsis
OSP has an incredible package of size, athleticism, power, and skills. The sky could be the limit for him, if he can get on a hot streak and reel off some wins.
