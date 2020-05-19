Select Page

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – May 19/20

Jul 6, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Amanda Nunes (red gloves) lands a kick to the face of Holly Holm (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.”  Or something like that.   But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them.  But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered.  Our  MMA  Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently.  You’re welcome.

UFC

Tyron Woodley   (19-4-1) vs Gilbert Burns   (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30th

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes   (19-4) vs Felicia Spencer   (8-1) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Jussier Formiga   (23-7) vs Alex Perez   (23-5) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Ian Heinisch   (13-3) vs Gerald Meerschaert   (31-12) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Devin Clark   (11-4) vs Alonzo Menifield   (9-0) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Maki Pitolo   (12-5) vs Charles Byrd   (10-6) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Mariya Agapova   (8-1) vs Melissa Gato   (6-0-2) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Jun 13th

Aspen Ladd   (9-1) vs Sara McMann   (12-5) – UFC on ESPN 11 – Jun 27th

