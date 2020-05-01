MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – May 1/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Anthony Smith (32-14) vs Glover Teixeira (30-7) – UFC Fight Night Smith vs Teixeira – May 13th

Ovince Saint Preux (24-13) vs Ben Rothwell (37-12) – UFC Fight Night Smith vs Teixeira – May 13th

Karl Roberson (9-2) vs Marvin Vettori (14-3-1) – UFC Fight Night Smith vs Teixeira – May 13th

Andrei Arlovski (28-19-2) vs Philipe Lins (14-3) – UFC Fight Night Smith vs Teixeira – May 13th

Sijara Eubanks (4-4) vs Sarah Moras (6-5) – UFC Fight Night Smith vs Teixeira – May 13th

Michael Johnson (19-15) vs Thiago Moises (12-4) – UFC Fight Night Smith vs Teixeira – May 13th

Ray Borg (13-4) vs Ricky Simon (15-3) – UFC Fight Night Smith vs Teixeira – May 13th

Drew Dober (21-9) vs Alexander Hernandez (11-2) – UFC Fight Night Smith vs Teixeira – May 13th

Alistair Overeem (45-18) vs Walt Harris (13-7) – UFC Fight Night Overeem vs Harris – May 16th

Eryk Anders (13-4) vs Krzysztof Jotko (21-4) – UFC Fight Night Overeem vs Harris – May 16th

Anthony Hernandez (7-1) vs Kevin Holland (16-5) – UFC Fight Night Overeem vs Harris – May 16th

Edson Barboza (20-8) vs Dan Ige (13-2) – UFC Fight Night Overeem vs Harris – May 16th

Song Yadong (15-4-1) vs Marlon Vera (15-5-1) – UFC Fight Night Overeem vs Harris – May 16th

Darren Elkins (24-8) vs Nate Landwehr (13-3) – UFC Fight Night Overeem vs Harris – May 16th

Cortney Casey (8-7) vs Mara Romero Borella (12-7, 2 NC) – UFC Fight Night Overeem vs Harris – May 16th

Don’Tale Mayes (7-3) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (7-0) – UFC Fight Night Overeem vs Harris – May 16th

Giga Chikadze (9-2) vs Mike Davis (8-2) – UFC Fight Night Overeem vs Harris – May 16th

Mackenzie Dern (7-1) vs Hannah Cifers (10-4) – TBA – May 23rd

Cody Garbrandt (11-3) vs Raphael Assuncao (27-7) – TBA – Jun 6th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)