Jairzinho Rozenstruik Career Earnings

*denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – W (Albini) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (Crowder) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Arlovski) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – W (Overeem) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – L (Ngannou) – $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $190,500

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)