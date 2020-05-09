Select Page

Jacare tests positive for COVID19; ppv to still go on
As UFC 149: Bad Idea is only hours away, one of the worst fears about the event has come true.

Ronaldo Souza, who was to compete, has tested positive for COVID-19. The event, however, is still going on.

He was to take on Uriah Hall at the event in Jacksonville. But, after arriving on Wednesday, Jacare stated a family member had tested positive. He weighed in Friday and was photographed with UFC head honcho Dana White.

