Glover Teixeira Scouting Report

Glover Teixeira Scouting Report
(David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

Vitals

6’2″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
October 28, 1979

Record

30-7 (UFC: 13-5)

Current Streak

3 straight wins

Training

2nd degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
5th degree black belt in Kajukenbo

Championships Held

Sport Fight Light Heavyweight Champion: 2004
Shooto South America 220-Pound Champion: 2011

Strengths

– heavy hands – vast majority of wins come via KO
– also very good at submissions/BJJ
– diverse striker (punches, kicks, knees, etc.)
– experienced & successful in grappling tournaments
– lands a fair amount of takedowns for a striker
– very good ground striker
– great on the ground passing guard
– above average reach for his height
– high volume striker
– very accurate striker
– good takedown defense
– active looking for submissions
– good chin
– solid cardio
– big & strong for a light heavyweight
– looked good in his past three fights

Weaknesses

– old for a fighter
– can get caught standing in front of opponent trading blows
– not very good striking accuracy or striking defense %
– despite being a high-level black belt, displays questionable skills on the ground
– has lost when fought the elite of the sport

Synopsis

Glover Teixeira has been near the top of sport for numerous years now – can he make it to the top of the mountain?

MMA Manifesto

