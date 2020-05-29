Select Page

Conor McGregor Ranks 16th on Highest-Paid Athlete List

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates his TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Forbes has released their annual World’s Highest-Paid Athlete List, and once again Conor McGregor is the only mixed martial artist to make the grade. The Notorious One comes in at #16 on this year’s list, earning $48 million over the past year despite only fighting once in the octagon.

McGregor is listed as earning a whopping $32 million for his fight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this past January at UFC 246. The remaining $16 million in earnings are from sponsors such as Reebok ($5 million), Electronic Arts, and Wynn Resorts. He’s also making bank with his whiskey line, Proper No. Twelve.

McGregor ranked number 21 on last year’s list, earning $47 million. As for this year’s list, it’s topped by tennis legend Roger Federer, who pulled in $106.3 million.

