Ben Rothwell Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, Athletic commissions didn’t start releasing fighter purse info until 2004, so the info below only reflects money earned from UFC 46 and onward, Reebok sponsorship money started at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 104 – Oct 24/09 – L (Velasquez) – $50,000

UFC 115 – Jun 12/10 – W (Yvel) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

UFC 135 – Sept 24/11 – L (Hunt) – $52,000*

UFC 145 – Apr 21/12 – W (Schaub) – $169,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Bisping – Jan 19/13 – L (Gonzaga) – $54,000*

UFC 164 – Aug 31/13 – W (Vera) – $108,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Mousasi – Sept 5/14 – W (Overeem) – $162,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Boetsch vs Henderson – Jun 6/15 – W (Mitrione) – $116,000 ($58,000 to show, $58,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Bader – Jan 30/16 – W (Barnett) – $175,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – Apr 10/16 – L (dos Santos) – $67,000 ($62,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9/19 – L (Ivanov) – $72,000 ($62,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – L (Arlovski) – $72,000 ($62,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – W (Struve) – $134,000 ($62,000 to show, $62,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – May 13/20 – W (Saint Preux) – $270,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $1,601,000