Andrei Arlovski Scouting Report

Vitals

6’4″ 247 lbs (Heavyweight)

77″ reach, Orthodox

February 4, 1979

Record

28-19, 2 NC (UFC: 17-13, 1 NC)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

International Masters of Sport in Sambo

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Professional boxer

Championships Held

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2005 (one successful title defense)

UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2005-2006 (two successful title defenses)

Strengths

– extremely experienced

– experience being a champion in a top promotion

– aggressive fighter

– massive KO power

– good speed & footwork for a heavyweight

– lands lots of knockdowns

– very good striking defense

– elite takedown defense

– very well coached throughout his career

– has some submission skills also

– very skilled grappler

– very well conditioned despite his advanced fighter age

– changed his fight style to avoid getting KO’d

Weaknesses

– old for a fighter

– lots of wear & tear

– chin has become suspect

– can be too aggressive for his own good at times

– very inaccurate striker

– can get into wild brawls

– only 3-9 in last 12 fights

– brutally KO’d last fight

Synopsis

The Pitbull has definitely seen better days, but he scraped his way back into the bright lights of the Octagon and this old dog apparently has some bite left in him.