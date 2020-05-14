Select Page

Posted by | May 14, 2020 | ,

Andrei Arlovski Career Earnings
Mar 3, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Andrei Arlovski lands a kick against Stefan Struve during UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(UFC, Affliction, EliteXC, ONE FC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, UFC purses not made public until UFC 46)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 47 – Apr 2/04 – W (Correira) – $23,000 ($15,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 51 – Feb 5/05 – W (Sylvia) – $30,000 ($12,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

UFC 53 – Jun 4/05 – W (Eilers) – $125,000 ($80,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus)*

UFC 55 – Oct 7/05 – W (Buentello) – $135,000 ($85,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)*

UFC 59 – Apr 15/06 – L (Sylvia) – $90,000

UFC 61 – Jul 8/06 – L (Sylvia) – $90,000

UFC 66 – Dec 30/06 – W (Cruz) – $145,000 ($90,000 to show, 55,000 win bonus)

UFC 70 – Apr 21/07 – W (Werdum) – $160,000

UFC 82 – Mar 1/08 – W (O’Brien) – $170,000

Affliction: Banned – Jul 19/08 – W (Rothwell) – $750,000 ($500,000 to show, $250,000 win bonus)

EliteXC: Heat – Oct 4/08 – W (Nelson) – $500,000

Affliction: Day of Reckoning – Jan 24/09 – L (Emelianenko) – $1,500,000

WSOF 1 – Nov 3/12 – W (Cole) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

WSOF 2 – Mar 23/13 – L (Johnson) – $35,000*

WSOF 5 – Sept 14/13 – W (Kyle) – $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)*

UFC 174 – Jun 14/14 – W (Schaub) – $76,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Arlovski – Sept 13/14 – W (Silva) – $130,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 187 – Mar 23/15 – W (Browne) – $134,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 191 – Sept 5/15 – W (Mir) – $240,000 ($225,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – L (Miocic) – $265,000 ($250,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Arlovski – May 8/16 – L (Overeem) – $265,000 ($250,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs Barnett – Sept 3/16 – L (Barnett) – $315,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – L (Ngannou) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia – Jun 17/17 – L (Tybura) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (Albini) – $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Struve) – $295,000 ($275,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – L (Tuivasa) – $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15/18 – L (Abduakhimov) – $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232 Dec 29/18 – L (Harris) – $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – L (Sakai) – $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Rothwell) – $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Rozenstruik) – $345,000 ($325,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – May 13/20 – W (Lins) – $345,000 ($325,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $8,783,000

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Andrei Arlovski Career Earnings





