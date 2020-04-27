UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Apr 27/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 494 2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 126 3 3 6 Irene Aldana 94 4 4 3 Holly Holm 81 5 5 4 Aspen Ladd 68 6 6 Megan Anderson 61.5 7 7 10 Sara McMann 60 8 8 11 Marion Reneau 53.5 9 9 15 Nicco Montano 49.5 10 10 8 Ketlen Vieira 46.5 11 11 7 Raquel Pennington 43.5 12 12 Sarah Moras 40 13 14 12 Lina Lansberg 36 14 15 13 Macy Chiasson 35 15 17 Bea Malecki 27.5 16 16 Felicia Spencer 26 17 18 9 Yana Kunitskaya 22 18 13 5 Julianna Pena 21.5 19 19 Jessica-Rose Clark 19.5 20 20 14 Bethe Correia 13.5 21 21 16 Sijara Eubanks 11 22 22 Pannie Kianzad 10 23 22 Veronica Macedo 9 24 24 Julia Avila 5 24 24 Karol Rosa 5 24 24 Tracy Cortez 5 27 28 Duda Santana 0 27 28 Liana Jojua 0 27 28 Norma Dumont 0 27 28 Shanna Young 0 27 28 Vanessa Melo 0 27 28 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

