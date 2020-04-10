There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|470.5
|2
|2
|2
|Tyron Woodley
|426
|3
|3
|15
|Conor McGregor
|305
|4
|4
|3
|Colby Covington
|303.5
|5
|5
|5
|Leon Edwards
|289.5
|6
|6
|4
|Jorge Masvidal
|244
|7
|20
|7
|Gilbert Burns
|200.5
|8
|7
|6
|Stephen Thompson
|200
|9
|8
|12
|Robbie Lawler
|194
|10
|9
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|177
|11
|10
|Niko Price
|163
|12
|11
|9
|Michael Chiesa
|146
|13
|25
|Neil Magny
|143
|14
|13
|Gunnar Nelson
|139
|15
|14
|10
|Rafael dos Anjos
|137.5
|16
|15
|Claudio Silva
|134
|17
|16
|14
|Vicente Luque
|132
|18
|17
|Matt Brown
|131
|19
|19
|13
|Geoff Neal
|116
|20
|12
|8
|Demian Maia
|113
|20
|18
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|113
|22
|21
|James Vick
|112
|23
|24
|Randy Brown
|106
|24
|21
|Alexey Kunchenko
|99
|25
|26
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|98
|25
|26
|Warlley Alves
|98
|27
|23
|Li Jingliang
|92
|28
|28
|Belal Muhammad
|90
|29
|30
|11
|Nate Diaz
|85.5
|30
|32
|Muslim Salikhov
|80.5
|31
|33
|Mike Perry
|75.5
|32
|34
|Lyman Good
|74
|33
|35
|Rustam Khabilov
|72.5
|34
|29
|Alex Oliveira
|71.5
|35
|36
|Jake Matthews
|70
|36
|37
|Alan Jouban
|68.5
|37
|38
|Dwight Grant
|67.5
|37
|38
|Mickey Gall
|67.5
|39
|40
|Diego Sanchez
|66.5
|40
|41
|Bryan Barberena
|62
|41
|42
|Alex Morono
|60.5
|42
|43
|Khaos Williams
|60
|43
|44
|Song Kenan
|57
|44
|45
|Ramazan Emeev
|56.5
|45
|46
|Dhiego Lima
|54.5
|46
|47
|Tim Means
|50
|47
|48
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|49.5
|48
|49
|Danny Roberts
|42
|49
|50
|Daniel Rodriguez
|35
|50
|51
|Nicolas Dalby
|33.5
|51
|52
|Michel Pereira
|32
|52
|53
|Laureano Staropoli
|26.5
|53
|56
|Takashi Sato
|22.5
|54
|57
|David Zawada
|20
|54
|54
|Max Griffin
|20
|56
|58
|Bartosz Fabinski
|16
|57
|63
|Sean Brady
|14.5
|58
|59
|Court McGee
|12
|58
|59
|Erik Koch
|12
|60
|62
|Emil Meek
|7
|61
|63
|Miguel Baeza
|5
|62
|65
|Callan Potter
|4.5
|62
|65
|Sergey Khandozhko
|4.5
|64
|67
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|0
|64
|67
|Cole Williams
|0
|64
|67
|Maki Pitolo
|0
|64
|67
|Zelim Imadaev
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 10/20