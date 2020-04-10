There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 470.5 2 2 2 Tyron Woodley 426 3 3 15 Conor McGregor 305 4 4 3 Colby Covington 303.5 5 5 5 Leon Edwards 289.5 6 6 4 Jorge Masvidal 244 7 20 7 Gilbert Burns 200.5 8 7 6 Stephen Thompson 200 9 8 12 Robbie Lawler 194 10 9 Anthony Rocco Martin 177 11 10 Niko Price 163 12 11 9 Michael Chiesa 146 13 25 Neil Magny 143 14 13 Gunnar Nelson 139 15 14 10 Rafael dos Anjos 137.5 16 15 Claudio Silva 134 17 16 14 Vicente Luque 132 18 17 Matt Brown 131 19 19 13 Geoff Neal 116 20 12 8 Demian Maia 113 20 18 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 113 22 21 James Vick 112 23 24 Randy Brown 106 24 21 Alexey Kunchenko 99 25 26 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 98 25 26 Warlley Alves 98 27 23 Li Jingliang 92 28 28 Belal Muhammad 90 29 30 11 Nate Diaz 85.5 30 32 Muslim Salikhov 80.5 31 33 Mike Perry 75.5 32 34 Lyman Good 74 33 35 Rustam Khabilov 72.5 34 29 Alex Oliveira 71.5 35 36 Jake Matthews 70 36 37 Alan Jouban 68.5 37 38 Dwight Grant 67.5 37 38 Mickey Gall 67.5 39 40 Diego Sanchez 66.5 40 41 Bryan Barberena 62 41 42 Alex Morono 60.5 42 43 Khaos Williams 60 43 44 Song Kenan 57 44 45 Ramazan Emeev 56.5 45 46 Dhiego Lima 54.5 46 47 Tim Means 50 47 48 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5 48 49 Danny Roberts 42 49 50 Daniel Rodriguez 35 50 51 Nicolas Dalby 33.5 51 52 Michel Pereira 32 52 53 Laureano Staropoli 26.5 53 56 Takashi Sato 22.5 54 57 David Zawada 20 54 54 Max Griffin 20 56 58 Bartosz Fabinski 16 57 63 Sean Brady 14.5 58 59 Court McGee 12 58 59 Erik Koch 12 60 62 Emil Meek 7 61 63 Miguel Baeza 5 62 65 Callan Potter 4.5 62 65 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5 64 67 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0 64 67 Cole Williams 0 64 67 Maki Pitolo 0 64 67 Zelim Imadaev 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 10/20