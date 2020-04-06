There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 485 2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 334 3 3 8 Kelvin Gastelum 218 4 4 6 Darren Till 191 5 6 9 Derek Brunson 172 5 6 4 Jared Cannonier 172 7 8 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 165 8 9 3 Paulo Costa 157 9 10 7 Jack Hermansson 156 10 5 5 Yoel Romero 142 11 NR Chris Weidman 120 12 12 11 Uriah Hall 116.5 13 13 12 Brad Tavares 116 14 14 James Krause 114.5 15 15 10 Edmen Shahbazyan 111.5 16 16 13 Omari Akhmedov 99.5 17 17 Marvin Vettori 97 18 29 Brendan Allen 86 19 18 Trevin Giles 82.5 20 19 15 Antonio Carlos Junior 82 21 21 Gerald Meerschaert 81 22 20 14 Ian Heinisch 75 23 23 Zak Cummings 68 24 22 Tom Breese 63 25 24 Eryk Anders 56.5 26 26 Krzysztof Jotko 54 27 27 Darren Stewart 50.5 28 28 Karl Roberson 45.5 29 29 16 Anderson Silva 40 29 29 Markus Perez 40 31 34 Rodolfo Vieira 37 32 32 Eric Spicely 32 32 32 Kevin Holland 32 34 35 Alessio Di Chirico 28 35 36 Andrew Sanchez 27.5 35 36 Jack Marshman 27.5 37 38 Anthony Hernandez 25 38 39 Oskar Piechota 20.5 39 40 Charles Byrd 20 39 40 Punahele Soriano 20 41 42 Makhmud Muradov 19.5 42 43 John Phillips 10 43 44 Trevor Smith 8 44 45 Abu Azaitar 5 44 45 Andre Muniz 5 44 45 Bevon Lewis 5 44 45 Jun Yong Park 5 44 45 Wellington Turman 5 49 45 Saparbek Safarov 4.5 50 51 Deron Winn 4 51 52 Adam Yandiev 0 51 52 Alen Amedovski 0 51 52 Antonio Arroyo 0 51 52 Marc-Andre Barriault 0 51 52 Roman Kopylov 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 6/20