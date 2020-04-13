Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 13/20

Posted by | Apr 13, 2020 | ,

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5
2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 351
3 6 9 Charles Oliveira 282
4 3 3 Dustin Poirier 270.5
5 4 5 Justin Gaethje 253
6 7 6 Dan Hooker 244
7 5 11 Kevin Lee 203
8 8 15 Islam Makhachev 195
9 9 Josh Emmett 175
10 10 13 Carlos Diego Ferreira 171
11 11 16 Alexander Hernandez 159
12 12 8 Paul Felder 155.5
13 13 Anthony Pettis 148
14 19 Beneil Dariush 141.5
15 15 Francisco Trinaldo 133.5
16 16 Scott Holtzman 127.5
17 17 Leonardo Santos 117
18 18 14 Gregor Gillespie 116.5
19 14 10 Al Iaquinta 116
20 19 David Teymur 110
21 21 Drew Dober 104.5
22 22 12 Edson Barboza 98
23 23 Renato Moicano 92
24 24 Davi Ramos 78.5
25 26 Yancy Medeiros 75
26 25 Damir Hadzovic 66.5
27 30 Joe Lauzon 66
28 31 Jim Miller 65
28 31 Vinc Pichel 65
30 34 Evan Dunham 63
31 35 Magomed Mustafaev 62.5
32 33 Luis Pena 61
33 36 Clay Guida 52.5
34 38 Joaquim Silva 51
34 38 Michael Johnson 51
36 41 Nasrat Haqparast 47
37 27 Alexander Yakovlev 46.5
38 37 John Makdessi 45.5
39 42 Jalin Turner 45
39 42 Lando Vannata 45
41 44 Stevie Ray 44
42 45 Devonte Smith 43
43 46 Marc Diakiese 41.5
44 40 Drakkar Klose 41
45 47 Khama Worthy 40
46 48 Arman Tsarukyan 35
47 49 Alan Patrick 32
48 51 Frank Camacho 30
49 52 Don Madge 27.5
50 53 Brad Riddell 24.5
50 53 Matt Frevola 24.5
52 55 Claudio Puelles 23
53 56 Alex White 21.5
54 58 Jared Gordon 20
54 58 Joel Alvarez 20
54 58 Teemu Packalen 20
57 61 Christos Giagos 18
58 62 Roosevelt Roberts 16
59 63 Joe Solecki 15
60 65 Mark Madsen 14
61 64 Damir Ismagulov 13.5
62 65 Ottman Azaitar 10
62 65 Tristan Connelly 10
64 68 Alex da Silva 5
64 68 Brok Weaver 5
64 68 Omar Morales 5
64 68 Rafael Fiziev 5
68 68 Austin Hubbard 4.5
68 73 Thiago Moises 4.5
70 74 Bobby Green 4
71 75 Fares Ziam 0
71 75 Jamie Mullarkey 0
71 75 Jonathan Pearce 0
71 75 Joshua Culibao 0
71 75 Matt Wiman 0
71 75 Rodrigo Vargas 0
71 NR Steve Garcia 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

