UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 13/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5 2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 351 3 6 9 Charles Oliveira 282 4 3 3 Dustin Poirier 270.5 5 4 5 Justin Gaethje 253 6 7 6 Dan Hooker 244 7 5 11 Kevin Lee 203 8 8 15 Islam Makhachev 195 9 9 Josh Emmett 175 10 10 13 Carlos Diego Ferreira 171 11 11 16 Alexander Hernandez 159 12 12 8 Paul Felder 155.5 13 13 Anthony Pettis 148 14 19 Beneil Dariush 141.5 15 15 Francisco Trinaldo 133.5 16 16 Scott Holtzman 127.5 17 17 Leonardo Santos 117 18 18 14 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 19 14 10 Al Iaquinta 116 20 19 David Teymur 110 21 21 Drew Dober 104.5 22 22 12 Edson Barboza 98 23 23 Renato Moicano 92 24 24 Davi Ramos 78.5 25 26 Yancy Medeiros 75 26 25 Damir Hadzovic 66.5 27 30 Joe Lauzon 66 28 31 Jim Miller 65 28 31 Vinc Pichel 65 30 34 Evan Dunham 63 31 35 Magomed Mustafaev 62.5 32 33 Luis Pena 61 33 36 Clay Guida 52.5 34 38 Joaquim Silva 51 34 38 Michael Johnson 51 36 41 Nasrat Haqparast 47 37 27 Alexander Yakovlev 46.5 38 37 John Makdessi 45.5 39 42 Jalin Turner 45 39 42 Lando Vannata 45 41 44 Stevie Ray 44 42 45 Devonte Smith 43 43 46 Marc Diakiese 41.5 44 40 Drakkar Klose 41 45 47 Khama Worthy 40 46 48 Arman Tsarukyan 35 47 49 Alan Patrick 32 48 51 Frank Camacho 30 49 52 Don Madge 27.5 50 53 Brad Riddell 24.5 50 53 Matt Frevola 24.5 52 55 Claudio Puelles 23 53 56 Alex White 21.5 54 58 Jared Gordon 20 54 58 Joel Alvarez 20 54 58 Teemu Packalen 20 57 61 Christos Giagos 18 58 62 Roosevelt Roberts 16 59 63 Joe Solecki 15 60 65 Mark Madsen 14 61 64 Damir Ismagulov 13.5 62 65 Ottman Azaitar 10 62 65 Tristan Connelly 10 64 68 Alex da Silva 5 64 68 Brok Weaver 5 64 68 Omar Morales 5 64 68 Rafael Fiziev 5 68 68 Austin Hubbard 4.5 68 73 Thiago Moises 4.5 70 74 Bobby Green 4 71 75 Fares Ziam 0 71 75 Jamie Mullarkey 0 71 75 Jonathan Pearce 0 71 75 Joshua Culibao 0 71 75 Matt Wiman 0 71 75 Rodrigo Vargas 0 71 NR Steve Garcia 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

