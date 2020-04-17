UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 17/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Max Holloway 391.5 2 2 1 Alexander Volkanovski 356 3 3 3 Brian Ortega 297 4 4 5 Chan Sung Jung 176.5 5 5 Ricardo Lamas 175 6 6 9 Josh Emmett 161 7 7 15 Ryan Hall 138.5 8 8 7 Frankie Edgar 126 9 9 6 Yair Rodriguez 111.5 10 10 11 Shane Burgos 104.5 11 11 10 Calvin Kattar 100 12 NR Edson Barboza 98 13 12 14 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5 14 13 Nik Lentz 93.5 15 14 Andre Fili 90 16 15 13 Arnold Allen 86.5 17 16 Mirsad Bektic 86 18 17 Darren Elkins 85 19 18 16 Dan Ige 77.5 20 19 8 Jeremy Stephens 73.5 20 19 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5 22 21 Ricardo Ramos 69 23 22 Grant Dawson 65 24 23 Doo Ho Choi 60 25 24 Chas Skelly 58 26 25 Gabriel Benitez 57 27 26 Hakeem Dawodu 50 28 27 Makwan Amirkhani 47 29 28 Movsar Evloev 44.5 30 29 Charles Rosa 44 31 30 Mike Grundy 40 32 31 Kevin Aguilar 39 33 32 Alex Caceres 34 33 32 Zubaira Tukhugov 34 35 34 Bryce Mitchell 33 36 35 Charles Jourdain 30 36 35 Kyle Nelson 30 38 37 Cub Swanson 27.5 38 38 Shane Young 27.5 40 39 Danny Henry 26.5 41 40 Billy Quarantillo 25 41 40 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25 41 40 Herbert Burns 25 41 40 Jordan Griffin 25 41 40 Julio Arce 25 41 40 Spike Carlyle 25 47 NR Jared Gordon 20 48 46 Kron Gracie 18 49 47 Gavin Tucker 14 50 48 Steven Peterson 13.5 51 49 Mike Trizano 13 52 50 Mike Davis 10 53 54 Giga Chikadze 9.5 54 51 Matt Sayles 9 55 52 Nad Narimani 8.5 56 53 Sheymon Moraes 7.5 57 54 Chase Hooper 5 57 54 Sean Woodson 5 57 54 Seung Woo Choi 5 57 54 Yousef Zalal 5 61 59 Chris Fishgold 4.5 61 59 Daniel Teymur 4.5 61 59 Luiz Garagorri 4.5 64 63 Aalon Cruz 0 64 63 Austin Lingo 0 64 63 Darrick Minner 0 64 63 Jacob Kilburn 0 64 NR Jamall Emmers 0 64 63 Lerone Murphy 0 64 63 Nate Landwehr 0 64 63 Suman Mokhtarian 0 64 63 Sung Bin Jo 0 64 63 T.J. Brown 0

