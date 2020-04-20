UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 20/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 467 2 2 2 Marlon Moraes 228 3 3 5 Cory Sandhagen 199.5 4 4 3 Aljamain Sterling 187 5 NR Dominick Cruz 178 6 5 4 Petr Yan 168.5 7 6 8 Pedro Munhoz 153 8 7 10 Cody Garbrandt 142 9 8 7 Jose Aldo 129 10 9 11 Rob Font 126 11 10 15 Marlon Vera 124.5 12 11 9 Jimmie Rivera 115.5 13 12 14 Song Yadong 112 14 13 12 Cody Stamann 102 15 14 Brian Kelleher 96 16 15 Nathaniel Wood 86.5 17 16 Eddie Wineland 84 18 17 Ricky Simon 82.5 19 18 13 John Dodson 81.5 20 19 16 Raoni Barcelos 80 21 20 Rani Yahya 73.5 22 21 Urijah Faber 64 23 22 6 Raphael Assuncao 63 24 23 Alejandro Perez 62 25 45 Sean O’Malley 58.5 26 NR Ray Borg 53 27 25 Louis Smolka 51 28 26 Said Nurmagomedov 49 29 27 Brett Johns 48 30 28 Casey Kenney 43 31 29 Merab Dvalishvili 42 32 30 Jonathan Martinez 40 33 31 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5 34 24 Ryan Benoit 36.5 35 33 Mario Bautista 34.5 36 34 Montel Jackson 33.5 37 35 Andre Ewell 32 38 32 Jose Alberto Quinonez 30 39 36 Enrique Barzola 24 40 37 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 41 39 Chris Gutierrez 14.5 42 38 Guido Cannetti 14 43 57 Danaa Batgerel 10 43 41 Hunter Azure 10 43 41 Jack Shore 10 43 41 Randy Costa 10 47 45 Heili Alateng 9.5 48 47 Benito Lopez 9 48 47 Cole Smith 9 48 47 Miles Johns 9 51 50 Davey Grant 8.5 52 51 Liu Pingyuan 7.5 53 52 Kyler Phillips 5 54 53 Felipe Colares 4.5 54 53 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5 54 53 Vince Morales 4.5 57 56 Aiemann Zahabi 4 58 57 Anderson dos Santos 0 58 57 Domingo Pilarte 0 58 57 Gabriel Silva 0 58 41 Journey Newson 0 58 57 Martin Day 0 58 57 Mitch Gagnon 0 58 57 Ode Osbourne 0 58 57 Tony Gravely 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

