UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 20/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Henry Cejudo
|467
|2
|2
|2
|Marlon Moraes
|228
|3
|3
|5
|Cory Sandhagen
|199.5
|4
|4
|3
|Aljamain Sterling
|187
|5
|NR
|Dominick Cruz
|178
|6
|5
|4
|Petr Yan
|168.5
|7
|6
|8
|Pedro Munhoz
|153
|8
|7
|10
|Cody Garbrandt
|142
|9
|8
|7
|Jose Aldo
|129
|10
|9
|11
|Rob Font
|126
|11
|10
|15
|Marlon Vera
|124.5
|12
|11
|9
|Jimmie Rivera
|115.5
|13
|12
|14
|Song Yadong
|112
|14
|13
|12
|Cody Stamann
|102
|15
|14
|Brian Kelleher
|96
|16
|15
|Nathaniel Wood
|86.5
|17
|16
|Eddie Wineland
|84
|18
|17
|Ricky Simon
|82.5
|19
|18
|13
|John Dodson
|81.5
|20
|19
|16
|Raoni Barcelos
|80
|21
|20
|Rani Yahya
|73.5
|22
|21
|Urijah Faber
|64
|23
|22
|6
|Raphael Assuncao
|63
|24
|23
|Alejandro Perez
|62
|25
|45
|Sean O’Malley
|58.5
|26
|NR
|Ray Borg
|53
|27
|25
|Louis Smolka
|51
|28
|26
|Said Nurmagomedov
|49
|29
|27
|Brett Johns
|48
|30
|28
|Casey Kenney
|43
|31
|29
|Merab Dvalishvili
|42
|32
|30
|Jonathan Martinez
|40
|33
|31
|Kyung Ho Kang
|37.5
|34
|24
|Ryan Benoit
|36.5
|35
|33
|Mario Bautista
|34.5
|36
|34
|Montel Jackson
|33.5
|37
|35
|Andre Ewell
|32
|38
|32
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|30
|39
|36
|Enrique Barzola
|24
|40
|37
|Teruto Ishihara
|16.5
|41
|39
|Chris Gutierrez
|14.5
|42
|38
|Guido Cannetti
|14
|43
|57
|Danaa Batgerel
|10
|43
|41
|Hunter Azure
|10
|43
|41
|Jack Shore
|10
|43
|41
|Randy Costa
|10
|47
|45
|Heili Alateng
|9.5
|48
|47
|Benito Lopez
|9
|48
|47
|Cole Smith
|9
|48
|47
|Miles Johns
|9
|51
|50
|Davey Grant
|8.5
|52
|51
|Liu Pingyuan
|7.5
|53
|52
|Kyler Phillips
|5
|54
|53
|Felipe Colares
|4.5
|54
|53
|Geraldo de Freitas
|4.5
|54
|53
|Vince Morales
|4.5
|57
|56
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4
|58
|57
|Anderson dos Santos
|0
|58
|57
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|58
|57
|Gabriel Silva
|0
|58
|41
|Journey Newson
|0
|58
|57
|Martin Day
|0
|58
|57
|Mitch Gagnon
|0
|58
|57
|Ode Osbourne
|0
|58
|57
|Tony Gravely
|0
Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 20/20