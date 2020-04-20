Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 20/20

dominick cruz

Dominick Cruz vs Urijah Faber in their bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night 81 at TD Banknorth Garden on January 17, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 467
2 2 2 Marlon Moraes 228
3 3 5 Cory Sandhagen 199.5
4 4 3 Aljamain Sterling 187
5 NR Dominick Cruz 178
6 5 4 Petr Yan 168.5
7 6 8 Pedro Munhoz 153
8 7 10 Cody Garbrandt 142
9 8 7 Jose Aldo 129
10 9 11 Rob Font 126
11 10 15 Marlon Vera 124.5
12 11 9 Jimmie Rivera 115.5
13 12 14 Song Yadong 112
14 13 12 Cody Stamann 102
15 14 Brian Kelleher 96
16 15 Nathaniel Wood 86.5
17 16 Eddie Wineland 84
18 17 Ricky Simon 82.5
19 18 13 John Dodson 81.5
20 19 16 Raoni Barcelos 80
21 20 Rani Yahya 73.5
22 21 Urijah Faber 64
23 22 6 Raphael Assuncao 63
24 23 Alejandro Perez 62
25 45 Sean O’Malley 58.5
26 NR Ray Borg 53
27 25 Louis Smolka 51
28 26 Said Nurmagomedov 49
29 27 Brett Johns 48
30 28 Casey Kenney 43
31 29 Merab Dvalishvili 42
32 30 Jonathan Martinez 40
33 31 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5
34 24 Ryan Benoit 36.5
35 33 Mario Bautista 34.5
36 34 Montel Jackson 33.5
37 35 Andre Ewell 32
38 32 Jose Alberto Quinonez 30
39 36 Enrique Barzola 24
40 37 Teruto Ishihara 16.5
41 39 Chris Gutierrez 14.5
42 38 Guido Cannetti 14
43 57 Danaa Batgerel 10
43 41 Hunter Azure 10
43 41 Jack Shore 10
43 41 Randy Costa 10
47 45 Heili Alateng 9.5
48 47 Benito Lopez 9
48 47 Cole Smith 9
48 47 Miles Johns 9
51 50 Davey Grant 8.5
52 51 Liu Pingyuan 7.5
53 52 Kyler Phillips 5
54 53 Felipe Colares 4.5
54 53 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5
54 53 Vince Morales 4.5
57 56 Aiemann Zahabi 4
58 57 Anderson dos Santos 0
58 57 Domingo Pilarte 0
58 57 Gabriel Silva 0
58 41 Journey Newson 0
58 57 Martin Day 0
58 57 Mitch Gagnon 0
58 57 Ode Osbourne 0
58 57 Tony Gravely 0

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

