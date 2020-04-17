UFC 250 Full Fight Card Odds

According to SportsBetting.ag, Tony Ferguson is a -175 favorite for the interim lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje.

In the other two title bouts, Henry Cejudo is a -225 favorite over Dominick Cruz and Amanda Nunes is a -430 favorite versus Felicia Spencer.

The complete list of UFC 250 odds is below and you can access real-time odds (subject to change) here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma

Of course, the bookies are skeptic that this event will occur in less than a month as planned, not even giving it a 50-50 shot.

Will UFC 250 take place on May 9, 2020?

Yes +150

No -200

(Odds equate to a 40% implied probability that it will happen on schedule)

UFC 250 Odds

Tony Ferguson -175

Justin Gaethje +150

Henry Cejudo -225

Dominick Cruz +190

Amanda Nunes -430

Felicia Spencer +330

Francis Ngannou -275

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +235

Jeremy Stephens +205

Calvin Kattar -240

Donald Cerrone +130

Anthony Pettis -150

Greg Hardy -180

Yorgan de Castro +155

Alexey Oleynik +260

Fabricio Werdum -310

Carla Esparza -135

Michelle Waterson +115

Ronaldo Souza -145

Uriah Hall +125

Vicente Luque -250

Niko Price +210

Charles Rosa +165

Bryce Mitchell -190