UFC 250 Full Fight Card Odds

With the full fight card for UFC 250 confirmed, oddsmakers wasted little time setting lines for each of the bouts.

According to SportsBetting.ag, Tony Ferguson is a -175 favorite for the interim lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje.

In the other two title bouts, Henry Cejudo is a -225 favorite over Dominick Cruz and Amanda Nunes is a -430 favorite versus Felicia Spencer.

The complete list of UFC 250 odds is below and you can access real-time odds (subject to change) here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma

Of course, the bookies are skeptic that this event will occur in less than a month as planned, not even giving it a 50-50 shot.

Will UFC 250 take place on May 9, 2020?

Yes +150

No -200

(Odds equate to a 40% implied probability that it will happen on schedule)

UFC 250 Odds

Tony Ferguson -175

Justin Gaethje +150

Henry Cejudo -225

Dominick Cruz +190

Amanda Nunes -430

Felicia Spencer +330

Francis Ngannou -275

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +235

Jeremy Stephens +205

Calvin Kattar -240

Donald Cerrone +130

Anthony Pettis -150

Greg Hardy -180

Yorgan de Castro +155

Alexey Oleynik +260

Fabricio Werdum -310

Carla Esparza -135

Michelle Waterson +115

Ronaldo Souza -145

Uriah Hall +125

Vicente Luque -250

Niko Price +210

Charles Rosa +165

Bryce Mitchell -190

