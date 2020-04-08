UFC 249 Set for Tribal Land in California



Aug 25, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White during weigh ins for the fight between Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dana White gets what Dana White wants. And Dana White wants UFC 249 to go down, COVID-19 be damned. While I, along with most people, think this is a bad, bad idea, the UFC president will show us. Now, after announcing the fight card yesterday, we now know the location (but not officially yet).

The paper of record, no less, the New York Times reports that the August 18th event will take place on tribal land in California. Taichi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California to be precise (40 miles south of Fresno). Old school fight fans will remember this spot from early WEC fights, as well as the Taichi Palace Fights promotion. With the event taking place on tribal land, the promotion can avoid dealing with the California State Athletic Commission, which has cancelled all fights until the end of May.

So UFC 249 seems to be in the clear. But that doesn’t mean it’s the right, or prudent, thing to do.