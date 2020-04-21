UFC 249 is now headed to the Sunshine State. (And no, Luke Wilson, I don’t mean Denver.)

The event is currently headlined by a pair of title fights. Tony Ferguson faces Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.

Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defends his title against former champion Dominick Cruz.

A new home for the event, originally scheduled for Brooklyn, seemed to have been found a couple of weeks ago. But reportedly Disney, the parent company of ESPN, did not want to be involved with the controversial pay-per-view event any longer. Plus, all future UFC events are being put on hold for the time being.

The location of the event is unspecified. Could it be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, home to this year’s Wrestlemania? Let the baseless speculation begin!

