UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje

Apr 18, 2020

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,400

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV)

Interim Lightweight Championship:

Tony Ferguson (25-3, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje (21-2, #4 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Andrade (20-7, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Rose Namajunas (8-4, #1 ranked women’s strawweight)

Heavyweights:

Greg Hardy (5-2, 1 NC, #32 ranked heavyweight) vs Yorgan de Castro (6-0, #29 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Vicente Luque (17-7-1, #16 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price (14-3, 1 NC, #10 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Jeremy Stephens (28-17, 1 NC, #19 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar (20-4, #11 ranked featherweight)

Prelims

Heavyweights:

Francis Ngannou (14-3, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-0, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-8, 1 NC, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Uriah Hall (15-9, #12 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Alexander Hernandez (11-2, #11 ranked lightweight) vs Omar Morales (9-0, #68 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Marlon Vera (15-5-1, #10 ranked bantamweight) vs Ray Borg (13-4, #24 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims

Lightweights:

Michael Johnson (19-15, #38 ranked lightweight) vs Khama Worthy (15-6, #47 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sijara Eubanks (4-4, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sarah Moras (6-5, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ryan Spann (17-5, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey (33-13, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

