UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje
Apr 18, 2020
UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,400

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV)

Interim Lightweight Championship:
Tony Ferguson   (25-3, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje   (21-2, #4 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Jessica Andrade   (20-7, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Rose Namajunas  (8-4, #1 ranked women’s strawweight)

Heavyweights:
Greg Hardy   (5-2, 1 NC, #32 ranked heavyweight) vs Yorgan de Castro   (6-0, #29 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Vicente Luque   (17-7-1, #16 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price   (14-3, 1 NC, #10 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Jeremy Stephens   (28-17, 1 NC, #19 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar   (20-4, #11 ranked featherweight)

Prelims

Heavyweights:
Francis Ngannou   (14-3, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik  (10-0, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza   (26-8, 1 NC, #7 ranked middleweight) vs  Uriah Hall   (15-9, #12 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Alexander Hernandez   (11-2, #11 ranked lightweight) vs Omar Morales   (9-0, #68 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:
Marlon Vera   (15-5-1, #10 ranked bantamweight) vs Ray Borg   (13-4, #24 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims

Lightweights:
Michael Johnson   (19-15, #38 ranked lightweight) vs Khama Worthy   (15-6, #47 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Sijara Eubanks   (4-4, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sarah Moras   (6-5, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ryan Spann   (17-5, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey   (33-13, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Betting Odds:


UFC 249 odds - BestFightOdds

