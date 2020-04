BREAKING: UFC 249 has been canceled. All UFC events postponed indefinitely, due to COVID-19. Dana White says he was ready to promote the event but things were taken out of his control. Much, much more on this to come. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 9, 2020

UFC 249 has been put out of its misery.

As detailed yesterday

a new home for the event, originally scheduled for Brooklyn, seemed to have been found. But reportedly Disney, the parent company of ESPN, did not want to be involved with the controversial pay-per-view event any longer.

Good riddance; it was a bad idea anyways.

For what it’s worth it sounds like Monkey Knife Fight Island is still a go