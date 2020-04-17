Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC London)
Top Ten Earning Middleweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Anderson Silva*
|$ 600,000
|$ 600,000
|$ –
|2
|Israel Adesanya
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|3
|Robert Whittaker*
|$ 400,000
|$ 400,000
|$ –
|4
|Yoel Romero
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|5
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*
|$ 300,000
|$ 210,000
|$ 90,000
|6
|Darren Till*
|$ 240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|7
|Derek Brunson
|$ 190,000
|$ 95,000
|$ 95,000
|8
|Gegard Mousasi (Bellator)
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|8
|Kelvin Gastelum*
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|8
|Lyoto Machida (Bellator)
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
