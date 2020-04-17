Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Anderson Silva* $ 600,000 $ 600,000 $ – 2 Israel Adesanya $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 3 Robert Whittaker* $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ – 4 Yoel Romero $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza* $ 300,000 $ 210,000 $ 90,000 6 Darren Till* $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 7 Derek Brunson $ 190,000 $ 95,000 $ 95,000 8 Gegard Mousasi (Bellator) $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 8 Kelvin Gastelum* $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 8 Lyoto Machida (Bellator) $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ –

Other weight classes:

Flyweights

Bantamweights

Featherweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Light Heavyweights

Heavyweights

Women’s