Select Page

Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights

Posted by | Apr 17, 2020 | ,

Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights
By |

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) fights Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Anderson Silva*  $     600,000  $         600,000  $           –
2 Israel Adesanya  $     500,000  $         500,000  $           –
3 Robert Whittaker*  $     400,000  $         400,000  $           –
4 Yoel Romero  $     350,000  $         350,000  $           –
5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*  $     300,000  $         210,000  $     90,000
6 Darren Till*  $     240,000  $         120,000  $   120,000
7 Derek Brunson  $     190,000  $          95,000  $     95,000
8 Gegard Mousasi (Bellator)  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –
8 Kelvin Gastelum*  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –
8 Lyoto Machida (Bellator)  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Women’s

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights





Related Posts

UFC 249 dead

UFC 249 dead

April 9, 2020

Fight of the Day: Caio Terra vs. Jeff Glover

Fight of the Day: Caio Terra vs. Jeff Glover

April 2, 2020

Fight of the Day: George Foreman vs. Ron Lyle

Fight of the Day: George Foreman vs. Ron Lyle

March 31, 2020

Fight of the Day: Matthew Saad Muhammad vs. Yaqui Lopez II

Fight of the Day: Matthew Saad Muhammad vs. Yaqui Lopez II

April 16, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino