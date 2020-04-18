Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

(updated after UFC London)
Top Ten Earning Lightweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|$ 600,000
|$ 600,000
|$ –
|2
|Anthony Pettis
|$ 310,000
|$ 155,000
|$ 155,000
|3
|Justin Gaethje*
|$ 260,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 130,000
|4
|Dustin Poirier*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|5
|Charles Oliveira*
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|6
|Jim Miller*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|6
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|8
|Kevin Lee*
|$ 172,000
|$ 86,000
|$ 86,000
|9
|Dan Hooker*
|$ 170,000
|$ 85,000
|$ 85,000
|9
|Tony Ferguson*
|$ 170,000
|$ 160,000
|$ 10,000
Other weight classes:
