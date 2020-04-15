Select Page

Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

dominick reyes career earnings

May 19, 2018; Santiago, Chile; Dominick Reyes (blue gloves) defeats Jared Cannonier (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Movistar Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jon Jones*  $       500,000  $         500,000  $                    –
2 Dominick Reyes*  $       350,000  $         350,000  $                    –
2 Luke Rockhold  $       350,000  $         200,000  $            150,000
2 Thiago Santos  $       350,000  $         350,000  $                    –
5 Chris Weidman  $       325,000  $         325,000  $                    –
6 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $       270,000  $         200,000  $             70,000
7 Glover Teixeira*  $       230,000  $         115,000  $            115,000
8 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*  $       216,000  $         128,000  $             88,000
9 Vollkan Oezdemir*  $       180,000  $           90,000  $             90,000
10 Ovince Saint Preux*  $       172,000  $           86,000  $             86,000

