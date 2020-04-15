Top Ten Earning Heavyweights
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC London)
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Alistair Overeem*
|$850,000
|$ 850,000
|$ –
|2
|Stipe Miocic
|$750,000
|$ 750,000
|$ –
|3
|Daniel Cormier
|$500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|4
|Junior dos Santos*
|$400,000
|$ 400,000
|$ –
|5
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$300,000
|$ 300,000
|$ –
|5
|Fedor Emelianenko (Bellator)
|$300,000
|$ 300,000
|$ –
|5
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (Bellator)
|$300,000
|$ 300,000
|$ –
|8
|Derrick Lewis*
|$290,000
|$ 145,000
|$ 145,000
|9
|Francis Ngannou*
|$240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|10
|Stefan Struve*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
Other weight classes:
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights