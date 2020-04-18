Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Joseph Benavidez $300,000 $ 150,000 $ 150,000 2 Deiveson Figueiredo $150,000 $ 100,000 $ 50,000 3 Jussier Formiga* $ 98,000 $ 49,000 $ 49,000 4 Brandon Moreno $ 62,000 $ 31,000 $ 31,000 4 Tim Elliott $ 62,000 $ 31,000 $ 31,000 6 Kai Kara-France* $ 50,000 $ 25,000 $ 25,000 7 Alex Perez* $ 48,000 $ 24,000 $ 24,000 7 Ray Borg* $ 48,000 $ 24,000 $ 24,000 9 Alexandre Pantoja* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 10 Matt Schnell* $ 36,000 $ 18,000 $ 18,000



