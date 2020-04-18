Select Page

Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

Posted by | Apr 18, 2020 | ,

Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights
By |

Sep 22, 2017; Saitama, Japan; Jussier Formiga (red gloves) defeats Ulka Sasaki (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Susumu Nagao-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Joseph Benavidez  $300,000  $   150,000  $   150,000
2 Deiveson Figueiredo  $150,000  $   100,000  $     50,000
3 Jussier Formiga*  $  98,000  $     49,000  $     49,000
4 Brandon Moreno  $  62,000  $     31,000  $     31,000
4 Tim Elliott  $  62,000  $     31,000  $     31,000
6 Kai Kara-France*  $  50,000  $     25,000  $     25,000
7 Alex Perez*  $  48,000  $     24,000  $     24,000
7 Ray Borg*  $  48,000  $     24,000  $     24,000
9 Alexandre Pantoja*  $  40,000  $     20,000  $     20,000
10 Matt Schnell*  $  36,000  $     18,000  $     18,000


Other weight classes:

Women’s
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights





Related Posts

Fight of the Day: BJ Penn vs. Renzo Gracie

Fight of the Day: BJ Penn vs. Renzo Gracie

April 9, 2020

Jon Jones Arrested for DWI, Negligent Use of Firearm

Jon Jones Arrested for DWI, Negligent Use of Firearm

March 26, 2020

Invicta FC Performance Based Strawweight Rankings: Apr 7/20

Invicta FC Performance Based Strawweight Rankings: Apr 7/20

April 7, 2020

Fight of the Day: Chris Bradford vs. Roel Mannaart

Fight of the Day: Chris Bradford vs. Roel Mannaart

March 25, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino