Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC London)
Top Ten Earning Flyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Joseph Benavidez
|$300,000
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|2
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|$150,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 50,000
|3
|Jussier Formiga*
|$ 98,000
|$ 49,000
|$ 49,000
|4
|Brandon Moreno
|$ 62,000
|$ 31,000
|$ 31,000
|4
|Tim Elliott
|$ 62,000
|$ 31,000
|$ 31,000
|6
|Kai Kara-France*
|$ 50,000
|$ 25,000
|$ 25,000
|7
|Alex Perez*
|$ 48,000
|$ 24,000
|$ 24,000
|7
|Ray Borg*
|$ 48,000
|$ 24,000
|$ 24,000
|9
|Alexandre Pantoja*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|10
|Matt Schnell*
|$ 36,000
|$ 18,000
|$ 18,000
