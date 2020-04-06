Select Page

Gaethje vs. Ferguson new UFC 249 main, somewhere on Earth

This month’s UFC 249 event is apparently still a go, with Justin Gaethje replacing Khabib Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson.

The bout will be contested for the interim lightweight belt.

Lightweight champ Nurmagomedov was not able to leave his native Russia due to a COVID-19-related travel ban. That led to the obsessed White making a new bout, at a site to be announced soon.

The event presumably will be held in an empty arena, like an event in Brasilia last month.

As most know, this is the fifth time Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov has been scheduled but not taken place.

