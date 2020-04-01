Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 1/20

May 25, 2018; London, UK; Michael Page (red gloves) enters the arena before the against fight David Rickels (blue gloves) at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Douglas Lima 419
2 2 Michael Page 174.5
3 3 Lorenz Larkin 168.5
4 7 Yaroslav Amosov 162
5 4 Andrey Koreshkov 148
6 5 Neiman Gracie 120
7 6 Logan Storley 104
8 9 Paul Daley 84
9 8 Ed Ruth 75.5
10 12 Joey Davis 73
11 13 Haim Gozali 72.5
12 14 Curtis Millender 70.5
13 15 Jon Fitch 70
14 16 Robson Gracie Jr 67.5
15 20 Oliver Enkamp 66
16 17 Derek Anderson 47.5
16 17 Kastriot Xhema 47.5
16 35 Raymond Daniels 47.5
19 19 Connor Dixon 43
20 22 Guilherme Vasconcelos 38.5
21 23 Walter Gahadza 37.5
22 24 Simon Smotritsky 34
23 25 Johnny Cisneros 32.5
24 30 Kiefer Crosbie 30
24 26 Ryan Hardy Evans 30
26 29 Khonry Gracie 29.5
27 30 Abraham Vaesau 28.5
28 32 Jon Manley 27.5
28 32 Justin Burlinson 27.5
28 32 Raphael Uchegbu 27.5
31 26 Lewis Long 27
31 26 Moses Murrietta 27
33 35 Antonio McKee 25
33 35 Ian Butler 25
33 35 Jason Jackson 25
33 35 Sabah Homasi 25
37 41 Ashley Reece 24.5
37 41 Jordan Mein 24.5
39 43 Thomas Oswald 23
40 44 Andrea Fusi 22.5
40 35 David Pacheco 22.5
40 44 Giorgio Pietrini 22.5
43 44 Richard Kiely 20
44 47 A.J. Matthews 19
45 48 E.J. Brooks 18
46 48 Aaron Chalmers 16
47 21 Erick Silva 15
48 50 James Terry 14.5
48 50 Jim Wallhead 14.5
48 57 Kyle Crutchmer 14.5
51 52 Galore Bofando 13
52 53 Shane Campbell 12
53 54 Joseph Holmes 10
53 54 Walter Pugliesi 10
55 56 Shinsho Anzai 8
56 57 Constantin Gnusariov 5
57 60 Andy Murad 4.5
57 60 Demetrius Plaza 4.5
59 62 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4
60 63 Chris Cisneros 0
60 63 Ion Pascu 0
60 63 Justin Roswell 0
60 63 Keith McCabe 0
60 63 Kiichi Kunimoto 0
60 63 Kona Oliveira 0
60 NR Scott Futrell 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

