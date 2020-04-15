Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 15/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 529 2 2 Darrion Caldwell 272 3 3 Emmanuel Sanchez 171.5 4 4 Eduardo Dantas 140 5 5 A.J. McKee 130.5 6 6 Daniel Straus 125 7 7 Adam Borics 123.5 8 8 Juan Archuleta 91 9 10 Daniel Carey 81 10 11 Derek Campos 79 11 12 Henry Corrales 77.5 12 13 Leandro Higo 76 13 15 Aaron Pico 74.5 14 16 Tywan Claxton 74 15 9 Daniel Weichel 70 16 17 Hyder Amil 62.5 17 20 Cris Lencioni 61 18 19 Pedro Carvalho 60.5 19 18 Gaston Bolanos 53 20 21 Jay-Jay Wilson 51.5 21 22 Weber Almeida 47.5 22 23 AJ Agazarm 44.5 23 24 Jeremiah Labiano 36.5 24 26 Sam Sicilia 35 25 25 John Teixeira 34 26 30 Ciaran Clarke 32 27 28 Pat Curran 31.5 28 27 Dylan Logan 29 29 29 Adil Benjilany 27.5 29 33 Ilias Bulaid 27.5 31 32 Brandon Laroco 27 32 31 Richie Smullen 26.5 33 33 Aiden Lee 25 34 35 Ignacio Ortiz 24.5 35 NR Gabriel Varga 22.5 35 36 George Courtney 22.5 35 36 James Bennett 22.5 38 38 Adel Altamimi 20 39 39 Frans Mlambo 17 40 40 Nathan Rose 16 41 41 Lucas Brennan 14.5 42 NR Jeremy Petley 13.5 43 42 Robert Whiteford 12 44 48 Kevin Croom 10 45 44 Kai Kamaka III 9.5 46 43 Salim Mukhidinov 9 47 45 John Beneduce 5 47 45 Peter Ishiguro 5 49 47 Saul Rogers 4.5 50 48 Adam Gustab 0 50 48 Damian Frankiewicz 0 50 48 Daniel Crawford 0 50 48 Elias Anderson 0 50 48 Jacob Landin 0 50 48 Jamese Taylor 0 50 48 Mario Navarro 0 50 48 Ranjeet Baria 0 50 48 Spencer Higa 0 50 48 Thomas Lopez 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

