Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: April 22/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Kyoji Horiguchi 164.5 2 2 Sergio Pettis 108.5 3 6 Ricky Bandejas 98.5 4 3 Cass Bell 80 5 4 Toby Misech 76 6 5 James Gallagher 72.5 7 13 Shawn Bunch 66.5 8 7 Zarrukh Adashev 49.5 9 8 Brian Moore 44 10 9 Patrick Mix 43 11 10 Mike Kimbel 40.5 12 12 Erik Perez 36 12 12 John Douma 36 14 15 Jornel Lugo 30 15 16 Raz Bring 29.5 16 18 James Barnes 27.5 17 NR Blaine O’Driscoll 25 17 20 Brandon Polcare 25 17 NR Cal Ellenor 25 20 22 Dominique Wooding 22.5 21 NR Keith Lee 20 22 NR Josh Hill 5 22 23 Raufeon Stots 5 24 24 David Duran 4 25 25 Brandon Medina 0 25 25 Jonathan Santa Maria 0 25 25 Roman Salazar 0 25 25 Tevin Dyce 0 25 NR Vinicius Zani 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings

