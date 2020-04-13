Select Page

2020 MMA Top Ten Earners

Posted by | Apr 13, 2020 | ,

2020 MMA Top Ten Earners
By |

Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) fights Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the top earner in MMA so far in 2020?  We’ve crunched the numbers and have the answer.

It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, plus the official UFC fight week incentive pay.  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline (not to mention every fighter makes sponsorship money).  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * beside their name.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

With all those disclaimers out of the way, here are the top 10 highest earning fighters so far in 2020.
1 Conor McGregor  $3,060,000
2 Israel Adesanya  $   540,000
2 Jon Jones*  $   540,000
4 Junior dos Santos*  $   420,000
5 Dominick Reyes*  $   380,000
5 Yoel Romero  $   380,000
7 Charles Oliveira*  $   307,200
8 Derrick Lewis*  $   305,000
9 Zhang Weili  $   290,000
10 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   270,000

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data, Updates

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: 2020 MMA Top Ten Earners





Related Posts

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Mar 20/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Strawweights: Mar 20/20

March 20, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 6/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 6/20

April 6, 2020

Champions Roll Call: UFC

Champions Roll Call: UFC

March 20, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 3/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 3/20

April 3, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino