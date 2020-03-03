Yoel Romero Scouting Report
Vitals
5’10” 185 lbs (Middleweight)
75″ reach, Southpaw
April 30, 1977
Record
14-4 (UFC: 9-3)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Olympic medalist in wrestling
Numerous international wrestling event medals
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– world class wrestler
– explosive striker – big KO power in all limbs
– physically powerful – elite strength
– freak athlete – elite athlete
– above average reach for his height
– finishes fights
– well coached – American Top Team
– greatly outstrikes his opponents
– great takedown defense
– very accurate striker
– great striking defense
– great chin
Weaknesses
– old for a fighter
– questionable cardio
– can be knocked out
– doesn’t look for submissions
– busted for using a banned substance (due to a tainted supplement)
– missed weight often
Synopsis
Yoel Romero has taken to this MMA thing like a duck to water. How far can he go?
