Yoel Romero Scouting Report

February 10, 2018; Perth, Australia; Yoel Romero moves in with a kick against Luke Rockhold during UFC 221 at Perth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stewart Allen-USA TODAY Sports

Vitals

5’10” 185 lbs (Middleweight)
75″ reach, Southpaw
April 30, 1977

Record

14-4 (UFC: 9-3)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Olympic medalist in wrestling
Numerous international wrestling event medals

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– world class wrestler
– explosive striker – big KO power in all limbs
– physically powerful – elite strength
– freak athlete – elite athlete
– above average reach for his height
– finishes fights
– well coached – American Top Team
– greatly outstrikes his opponents
– great takedown defense
– very accurate striker
– great striking defense
– great chin


Weaknesses

– old for a fighter
– questionable cardio
– can be knocked out
– doesn’t look for submissions
– busted for using a banned substance (due to a tainted supplement)
– missed weight often


Synopsis

Yoel Romero has taken to this MMA thing like a duck to water. How far can he go?

