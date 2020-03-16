There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 350.5 2 2 10 Maycee Barber 94.5 3 3 Cynthia Calvillo 73 4 6 4 Joanne Calderwood 65.5 5 4 12 Montana De La Rosa 65 6 9 7 Lauren Murphy 63 7 7 2 Jessica Eye 61 8 5 3 Katlyn Chookagian 57 9 8 6 Roxanne Modafferi 53 10 10 Gillian Robertson 40.5 11 11 Mayra Bueno Silva 36 12 13 16 Poliana Botelho 32.5 13 14 14 Ji Yeon Kim 31 14 12 9 Andrea Lee 30.5 15 19 Maryna Moroz 29 16 15 5 Jennifer Maia 28.5 17 16 Wu Yanan 27 18 17 Ashlee Evans-Smith 24.5 18 17 Sabina Mazo 24.5 20 21 JJ Aldrich 20 21 20 Mara Romero Borella 19 22 23 11 Alexis Davis 18.5 22 NR Cortney Casey 18.5 24 24 13 Antonina Shevchenko 18 25 21 Shana Dobson 17.5 26 26 8 Viviane Araujo 17 27 27 15 Molly McCann 13.5 28 NR Alexa Grasso 12 29 28 Justine Kish 11.5 30 NR Priscila Cachoeira 10 31 29 Lucie Pudilova 8.5 32 30 Ariane Lipski 5 32 30 Luana Carolina 5 32 30 Miranda Granger 5 35 34 Nadia Kassem 4 36 35 Diana Belbita 0 36 NR Taila Santos 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

