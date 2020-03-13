UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Mar 13/20

Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Feather/Bantamweights: Mar 13/20

Oct 5, 2019; Melbourne, AUSTRALIA; Megan Anderson (red gloves) and Zarah Fairn (blue gloves) during UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 495
2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 131
3 3 6 Irene Aldana 94
4 4 3 Holly Holm 81
5 5 4 Aspen Ladd 68
6 11 Megan Anderson 61.5
7 7 10 Sara McMann 60
8 6 11 Marion Reneau 53.5
9 8 15 Nicco Montano 49.5
10 9 8 Ketlen Vieira 46.5
11 10 7 Raquel Pennington 43.5
12 12 Sarah Moras 40
13 13 5 Julianna Pena 39.5
14 14 12 Lina Lansberg 36
15 15 13 Macy Chiasson 35
16 19 Felicia Spencer 26
17 16 Bea Malecki 25
18 17 9 Yana Kunitskaya 22
19 18 Jessica-Rose Clark 19.5
20 20 14 Bethe Correia 13.5
21 21 16 Sijara Eubanks 11
22 22 Pannie Kianzad 10
22 22 Veronica Macedo 10
24 24 Julia Avila 5
24 NR Karol Rosa 5
24 24 Tracy Cortez 5
27 26 Talita Bernardo 4.5
28 27 Duda Santana 0
28 27 Liana Jojua 0
28 NR Norma Dumont 0
28 NR Shanna Young 0
28 27 Tonya Evinger 0
28 27 Vanessa Melo 0
28 27 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings

