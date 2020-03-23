UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 23/20

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|6
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|584
|2
|2
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|521
|3
|3
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|508.5
|4
|4
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|494
|5
|7
|5
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|485
|6
|5
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|470.5
|7
|6
|3
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight
|467
|8
|8
|13
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|426
|9
|13
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|396
|10
|9
|11
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|391.5
|11
|11
|8
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|356
|12
|10
|10
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|351
|13
|20
|3W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|350.5
|14
|12
|14
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|334
|15
|14
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|319
|16
|15
|9
|Conor McGregor
|Welterweight
|305
|17
|16
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|303.5
|18
|17
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|18
|17
|6W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|297
|20
|19
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289.5
|21
|24
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|282
|22
|21
|12
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|270.5
|23
|51
|2W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|256
|24
|22
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|253
|25
|26
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|244
|25
|103
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|244
|27
|27
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|228
|28
|28
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|219.5
|29
|29
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|218
|30
|23
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|203
|31
|101
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|200.5
|32
|30
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|200
|33
|31
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|199.5
|34
|118
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|197.5
|35
|32
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|195
|35
|32
|4W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|195
|37
|34
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|194
|38
|35
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|191
|39
|36
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|187
|40
|37
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|184
|41
|77
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|183
|42
|39
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|177
|43
|41
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|176.5
|44
|42
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|45
|43
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|175
|45
|43
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|175
|45
|43
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|175
|48
|48
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|172
|48
|48
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|172
|50
|50
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|171
|51
|51
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|168.5
|52
|53
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|165
|53
|54
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|163
|54
|55
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|161
|55
|57
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|56
|58
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|157
|57
|59
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|156
|58
|38
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|155.5
|59
|39
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|153
|59
|61
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|153
|61
|46
|15
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|152.5
|62
|62
|Anthony Pettis
|Lightweight
|148
|62
|62
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|148
|64
|64
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|145
|65
|66
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|143.5
|66
|117
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|143
|67
|67
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|142
|67
|47
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|142
|69
|109
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|141.5
|70
|68
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|139
|71
|69
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|72
|70
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|73
|71
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|137.5
|74
|72
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|136
|74
|NR
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|136
|76
|60
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|134.5
|77
|73
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|134
|78
|79
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|133.5
|79
|75
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|133
|80
|76
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|132.5
|81
|77
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|132
|82
|80
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|131
|83
|83
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|130
|83
|83
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|130
|85
|85
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|129
|86
|120
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|127.5
|87
|87
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|126
|87
|80
|9W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|126
|89
|87
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|90
|89
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|124.5
|91
|93
|Chris Weidman
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|92
|55
|5W
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|119
|93
|91
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|117
|93
|90
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|117
|95
|94
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|95
|94
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|116.5
|95
|94
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|116.5
|98
|97
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|116
|98
|97
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|116
|100
|99
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|115.5
|101
|82
|James Krause
|Middleweight
|114.5
|101
|73
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|114.5
|103
|100
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|114
|104
|64
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|113
|104
|92
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|113
|106
|82
|James Vick
|Welterweight
|112
|106
|103
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|108
|106
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|111.5
|108
|106
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|111.5
|110
|108
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|111
|111
|109
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|112
|111
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|109.5
|113
|148
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|106.5
|114
|113
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|106
|115
|114
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|105.5
|116
|115
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|104.5
|116
|115
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|104.5
|118
|119
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|102
|119
|127
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|120
|121
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|100
|121
|122
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|99.5
|122
|103
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|99
|123
|123
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|98
|123
|123
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|98
|123
|123
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|98
|126
|127
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|97
|126
|127
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|128
|131
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|96
|128
|131
|7W
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|96
|130
|133
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|95.5
|131
|134
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|94.5
|132
|135
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|94
|133
|136
|Nik Lentz
|Featherweight
|93.5
|134
|181
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|92
|134
|112
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|92
|134
|147
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|92
|137
|143
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|90
|137
|137
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|90
|139
|141
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|88
|140
|325
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|86.5
|140
|127
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|86.5
|142
|269
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|86
|142
|123
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|86
|142
|144
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|86
|145
|145
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|85.5
|146
|146
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|85
|147
|148
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|84
|147
|148
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|84
|149
|153
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|82.5
|149
|281
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|82.5
|151
|154
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|82
|152
|279
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|81.5
|153
|169
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|81
|153
|157
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|81
|155
|158
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|80.5
|156
|159
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|80
|156
|159
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|80
|158
|162
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|78.5
|159
|163
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|77.5
|160
|165
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|75.5
|161
|167
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|75
|161
|167
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|75
|161
|139
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|75
|161
|142
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|75
|165
|170
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|74
|165
|170
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|74
|167
|172
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|73.5
|167
|172
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|167
|172
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|73.5
|170
|175
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|73
|171
|177
|Rustam Khabilov
|Welterweight
|72.5
|172
|154
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|72
|172
|154
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|72
|172
|219
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|72
|175
|140
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|71.5
|176
|159
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|70
|177
|184
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|69
|178
|183
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|68.5
|178
|185
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|68.5
|180
|187
|10W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|68
|180
|261
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|180
|187
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|68
|183
|189
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|183
|189
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|67.5
|185
|191
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|67
|186
|164
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|66.5
|186
|165
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|66.5
|188
|193
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|66
|189
|195
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|65.5
|189
|195
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|65.5
|191
|250
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|65
|191
|151
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|65
|191
|185
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|65
|191
|198
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|65
|195
|199
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|64.5
|196
|200
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|64
|197
|206
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|63.5
|198
|NR
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweight
|63
|198
|235
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|63
|198
|202
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|63
|198
|178
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|63
|202
|178
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|62.5
|203
|203
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62
|203
|203
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|62
|205
|266
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|61.5
|206
|206
|12W
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|61
|206
|200
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|61
|208
|178
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|60.5
|209
|208
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|60
|209
|NR
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|60
|209
|208
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|60
|212
|210
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|212
|210
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|214
|213
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|58.5
|214
|420
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|58.5
|216
|191
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|58
|217
|214
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|57
|217
|193
|11W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|57
|217
|261
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|57
|220
|215
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|56.5
|220
|215
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|56.5
|222
|220
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|54.5
|223
|221
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|54
|224
|195
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|53.5
|225
|238
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|53
|225
|223
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|227
|224
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|228
|226
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|228
|226
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|230
|228
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|51
|230
|228
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|51
|230
|228
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|51
|233
|231
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|50.5
|234
|232
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|50
|234
|205
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|50
|236
|233
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|236
|233
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|238
|235
|15W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|49
|238
|235
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|49
|240
|238
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|48
|240
|238
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|242
|243
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|242
|243
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|47
|242
|243
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|47
|245
|246
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|246
|248
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|46
|247
|222
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|45.5
|247
|249
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|45.5
|249
|345
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|45
|249
|246
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|45
|251
|250
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|44.5
|252
|253
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|44
|252
|253
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|44
|254
|256
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|43.5
|255
|238
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|43
|255
|257
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|255
|257
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|255
|257
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|259
|261
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|42.5
|260
|264
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|42
|260
|334
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|42
|262
|265
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|41.5
|263
|242
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|41
|264
|267
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|40.5
|264
|267
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|40.5
|266
|269
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|40
|266
|269
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|40
|266
|250
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|40
|266
|269
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|40
|266
|269
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|40
|266
|269
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|266
|269
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|40
|273
|277
|13W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|39.5
|274
|253
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|39
|275
|280
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|38
|275
|257
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|277
|281
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|278
|303
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|37
|279
|215
|Ryan Benoit
|Bantamweight
|36.5
|280
|284
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36
|280
|269
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|36
|282
|286
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|35
|282
|NR
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|35
|282
|288
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|285
|438
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|286
|11
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|286
|469
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|34
|288
|291
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|33.5
|288
|291
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|33.5
|290
|293
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|33
|290
|293
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|33
|292
|295
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|292
|295
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|294
|NR
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|32
|294
|324
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|32
|294
|297
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|32
|294
|297
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|32
|294
|284
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|32
|294
|297
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|32
|300
|277
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|301
|302
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|302
|288
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|30.5
|303
|303
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|30
|303
|303
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|30
|303
|303
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|303
|303
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|30
|303
|286
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|30
|303
|303
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|30
|309
|310
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|29.5
|310
|343
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|29
|311
|311
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|311
|311
|14W
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|28.5
|313
|313
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|28
|314
|314
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|27.5
|314
|325
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|27.5
|314
|314
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|314
|314
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|314
|314
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|319
|NR
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|27
|319
|303
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|27
|319
|319
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|322
|320
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|322
|320
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|26.5
|322
|320
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|26.5
|325
|376
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|26
|325
|323
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|26
|327
|325
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|25
|327
|345
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|25
|327
|314
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|25
|327
|325
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|25
|327
|488
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|25
|327
|325
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|327
|325
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|25
|327
|NR
|Spike Carlyle
|Featherweight
|25
|327
|325
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|327
|325
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|327
|325
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|25
|338
|334
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|338
|438
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|24.5
|338
|334
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|338
|334
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|338
|334
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|343
|342
|Enrique Barzola
|Bantamweight
|24
|344
|357
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|23.5
|345
|344
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|346
|345
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|346
|345
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|346
|345
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|346
|345
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|22.5
|350
|351
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|22
|350
|351
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|22
|352
|354
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|21.5
|352
|354
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|354
|373
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|354
|357
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|356
|360
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|20.5
|357
|361
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|357
|361
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|20
|357
|361
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|20
|357
|361
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|20
|357
|361
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|357
|361
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|20
|357
|334
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|20
|357
|361
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|20
|357
|361
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|20
|366
|371
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|19.5
|366
|371
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|19.5
|368
|351
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|19
|369
|374
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|18.5
|369
|374
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|18.5
|369
|354
|Mark De La Rosa
|Flyweight
|18.5
|372
|376
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|372
|376
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|372
|376
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|372
|376
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|376
|382
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|17.5
|376
|382
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|17.5
|376
|361
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|17.5
|379
|385
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|380
|387
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|381
|388
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|381
|388
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|16
|383
|401
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|15.5
|384
|391
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|15
|385
|392
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|14.5
|385
|438
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|14.5
|387
|394
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|14
|387
|388
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|14
|387
|407
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|14
|387
|385
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|14
|391
|395
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|13.5
|391
|395
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|391
|395
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|13.5
|391
|395
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|395
|399
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|395
|392
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|13
|397
|401
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|12
|397
|401
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|12
|397
|401
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|400
|405
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|401
|406
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|11
|402
|407
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|402
|488
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|10
|402
|407
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|10
|402
|407
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|10
|402
|407
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|10
|402
|488
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|10
|402
|488
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|10
|402
|407
|Mike Davis
|Featherweight
|10
|402
|407
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|10
|402
|407
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|402
|488
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|402
|407
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|10
|402
|488
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|10
|402
|407
|Tristan Connelly
|Lightweight
|10
|416
|438
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|9.5
|416
|420
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|418
|422
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|418
|422
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|9
|418
|407
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|418
|422
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|9
|418
|407
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|9
|418
|407
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|424
|425
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|424
|425
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|424
|425
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|424
|425
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|424
|425
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|424
|425
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|430
|431
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|430
|431
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|8
|432
|435
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|432
|435
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|434
|431
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|7
|435
|438
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|435
|438
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|435
|438
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|5
|435
|438
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|435
|438
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|5
|435
|438
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|5
|435
|NR
|Brok Weaver
|Lightweight
|5
|435
|438
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|5
|435
|NR
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|5
|435
|438
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|435
|438
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|435
|438
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|5
|435
|NR
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|435
|438
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|435
|NR
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|5
|435
|438
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|435
|438
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|5
|435
|438
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|435
|438
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|435
|438
|Omar Morales
|Lightweight
|5
|435
|438
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|5
|435
|438
|Raphael Pessoa
|Heavyweight
|5
|435
|438
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|5
|435
|438
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|5
|435
|438
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|435
|438
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|5
|435
|438
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|435
|438
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|5
|435
|NR
|Yousef Zalal
|Featherweight
|5
|464
|438
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|4.5
|464
|438
|Callan Potter
|Welterweight
|4.5
|464
|469
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4.5
|464
|469
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|4.5
|464
|469
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|464
|469
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|464
|469
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|4.5
|464
|469
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|464
|438
|Saparbek Safarov
|Middleweight
|4.5
|464
|469
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|4.5
|464
|469
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|464
|469
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|4.5
|464
|469
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|477
|483
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4
|477
|483
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|4
|477
|469
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|4
|477
|483
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|4
|477
|483
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4
|482
|487
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|483
|NR
|Aalon Cruz
|Featherweight
|0
|483
|488
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|0
|483
|488
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|483
|488
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|483
|488
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|0
|483
|488
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|483
|488
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|483
|NR
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|0
|483
|488
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|483
|NR
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|0
|483
|488
|Dequan Townsend
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|483
|488
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|483
|488
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|0
|483
|488
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|483
|488
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|483
|488
|Jacob Kilburn
|Featherweight
|0
|483
|NR
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|0
|483
|488
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|483
|488
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|0
|483
|NR
|Joshua Culibao
|Lightweight
|0
|483
|488
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Khadis Ibragimov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|0
|483
|488
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|483
|488
|Maki Pitolo
|Welterweight
|0
|483
|488
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|483
|488
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|0
|483
|488
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|483
|488
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|0
|483
|488
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|0
|483
|488
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|0
|483
|488
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|483
|NR
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|483
|488
|Ode Osbourne
|Bantamweight
|0
|483
|488
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|483
|488
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|483
|NR
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|483
|NR
|Steve Garcia
|Lightweight
|0
|483
|488
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|483
|488
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|483
|NR
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|0
|483
|NR
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|0
|483
|488
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|483
|488
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|483
|488
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|483
|488
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 23/20