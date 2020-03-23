Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 23/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 23/20
Feb 9, 2019; Melbourne, Australia; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) gestures to Anderson Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 234 at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC  Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 6 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 584
2 2 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521
3 3 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 508.5
4 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 494
5 7 5 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 485
6 5 7 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 470.5
7 6 3 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 467
8 8 13 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 426
9 13 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 396
10 9 11 Max Holloway Featherweight 391.5
11 11 8 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 356
12 10 10 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 351
13 20 3W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 350.5
14 12 14 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 334
15 14 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 319
16 15 9 Conor McGregor Welterweight 305
17 16 Colby Covington Welterweight 303.5
18 17 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297
18 17 6W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297
20 19 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289.5
21 24 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 282
22 21 12 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 270.5
23 51 2W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256
24 22 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 253
25 26 Dan Hooker Lightweight 244
25 103 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 244
27 27 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 228
28 28 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 219.5
29 29 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 218
30 23 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203
31 101 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 200.5
32 30 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 200
33 31 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 199.5
34 118 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 197.5
35 32 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 195
35 32 4W Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 195
37 34 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 194
38 35 Darren Till Middleweight 191
39 36 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 187
40 37 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 184
41 77 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 183
42 39 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 177
43 41 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 176.5
44 42 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 176
45 43 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175
45 43 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 175
45 43 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 175
48 48 Derek Brunson Middleweight 172
48 48 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 172
50 50 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171
51 51 Petr Yan Bantamweight 168.5
52 53 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 165
53 54 Niko Price Welterweight 163
54 55 Josh Emmett Featherweight 161
55 57 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159
56 58 Paulo Costa Middleweight 157
57 59 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 156
58 38 Paul Felder Lightweight 155.5
59 39 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 153
59 61 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153
61 46 15 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 152.5
62 62 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 148
62 62 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 148
64 64 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 145
65 66 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 143.5
66 117 Neil Magny Welterweight 143
67 67 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 142
67 47 Yoel Romero Middleweight 142
69 109 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 141.5
70 68 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 139
71 69 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5
72 70 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138
73 71 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 137.5
74 72 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 136
74 NR Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 136
76 60 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 134.5
77 73 Claudio Silva Welterweight 134
78 79 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 133.5
79 75 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 133
80 76 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 132.5
81 77 Vicente Luque Welterweight 132
82 80 Matt Brown Welterweight 131
83 83 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 130
83 83 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 130
85 85 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 129
86 120 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 127.5
87 87 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 126
87 80 9W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 126
89 87 Rob Font Bantamweight 126
90 89 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 124.5
91 93 Chris Weidman Light Heavyweight 120
92 55 5W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 119
93 91 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 117
93 90 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 117
95 94 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5
95 94 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 116.5
95 94 Uriah Hall Middleweight 116.5
98 97 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116
98 97 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116
100 99 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5
101 82 James Krause Middleweight 114.5
101 73 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 114.5
103 100 Walt Harris Heavyweight 114
104 64 Demian Maia Welterweight 113
104 92 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 113
106 82 James Vick Welterweight 112
106 103 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112
108 106 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 111.5
108 106 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 111.5
110 108 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 111
111 109 David Teymur Lightweight 110
112 111 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 109.5
113 148 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 106.5
114 113 Randy Brown Welterweight 106
115 114 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 105.5
116 115 Drew Dober Lightweight 104.5
116 115 Shane Burgos Featherweight 104.5
118 119 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102
119 127 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 101
120 121 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 100
121 122 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 99.5
122 103 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99
123 123 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 98
123 123 Edson Barboza Lightweight 98
123 123 Warlley Alves Welterweight 98
126 127 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 97
126 127 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97
128 131 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 96
128 131 7W Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 96
130 133 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5
131 134 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5
132 135 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 94
133 136 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5
134 181 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 92
134 112 Li Jingliang Welterweight 92
134 147 Renato Moicano Lightweight 92
137 143 Andre Fili Featherweight 90
137 137 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 90
139 141 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88
140 325 Arnold Allen Featherweight 86.5
140 127 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 86.5
142 269 Brendan Allen Middleweight 86
142 123 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 86
142 144 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 86
145 145 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5
146 146 Darren Elkins Featherweight 85
147 148 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84
147 148 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 84
149 153 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 82.5
149 281 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5
151 154 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 82
152 279 John Dodson Bantamweight 81.5
153 169 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 81
153 157 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 81
155 158 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 80.5
156 159 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80
156 159 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 80
158 162 Davi Ramos Lightweight 78.5
159 163 Dan Ige Featherweight 77.5
160 165 Mike Perry Welterweight 75.5
161 167 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 75
161 167 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 75
161 139 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 75
161 142 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75
165 170 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 74
165 170 Lyman Good Welterweight 74
167 172 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 73.5
167 172 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 73.5
167 172 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5
170 175 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 73
171 177 Rustam Khabilov Welterweight 72.5
172 154 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 72
172 154 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 72
172 219 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 72
175 140 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 71.5
176 159 Jake Matthews Welterweight 70
177 184 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 69
178 183 Alan Jouban Welterweight 68.5
178 185 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 68.5
180 187 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 68
180 261 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 68
180 187 Zak Cummings Middleweight 68
183 189 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5
183 189 Mickey Gall Welterweight 67.5
185 191 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 67
186 164 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5
186 165 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 66.5
188 193 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 66
189 195 Alex Perez Flyweight 65.5
189 195 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 65.5
191 250 Grant Dawson Featherweight 65
191 151 Jim Miller Lightweight 65
191 185 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 65
191 198 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65
195 199 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 64.5
196 200 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64
197 206 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 63.5
198 NR Evan Dunham Lightweight 63
198 235 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 63
198 202 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 63
198 178 Tom Breese Middleweight 63
202 178 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5
203 203 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62
203 203 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 62
205 266 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5
206 206 12W Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 61
206 200 Luis Pena Lightweight 61
208 178 Alex Morono Welterweight 60.5
209 208 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60
209 NR Khaos Williams Welterweight 60
209 208 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60
212 210 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 59
212 210 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59
214 213 Clay Guida Lightweight 58.5
214 420 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 58.5
216 191 Chas Skelly Featherweight 58
217 214 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 57
217 193 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 57
217 261 Song Kenan Welterweight 57
220 215 Eryk Anders Middleweight 56.5
220 215 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 56.5
222 220 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5
223 221 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 54
224 195 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 53.5
225 238 Ray Borg Flyweight 53
225 223 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 53
227 224 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5
228 226 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 52
228 226 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 52
230 228 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 51
230 228 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 51
230 228 Michael Johnson Lightweight 51
233 231 Darren Stewart Middleweight 50.5
234 232 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 50
234 205 Tim Means Welterweight 50
236 233 Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5
236 233 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5
238 235 15W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 49
238 235 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 49
240 238 Brett Johns Bantamweight 48
240 238 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48
242 243 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 47
242 243 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 47
242 243 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 47
245 246 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5
246 248 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 46
247 222 John Makdessi Lightweight 45.5
247 249 Karl Roberson Middleweight 45.5
249 345 Jalin Turner Lightweight 45
249 246 Lando Vannata Lightweight 45
251 250 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 44.5
252 253 Charles Rosa Featherweight 44
252 253 Stevie Ray Lightweight 44
254 256 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 43.5
255 238 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 43
255 257 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43
255 257 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 43
255 257 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43
259 261 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 42.5
260 264 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42
260 334 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 42
262 265 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 41.5
263 242 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41
264 267 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 40.5
264 267 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 40.5
266 269 Anderson Silva Middleweight 40
266 269 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 40
266 250 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 40
266 269 Khama Worthy Lightweight 40
266 269 Markus Perez Middleweight 40
266 269 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40
266 269 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 40
273 277 13W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 39.5
274 253 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 39
275 280 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 38
275 257 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38
277 281 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5
278 303 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37
279 215 Ryan Benoit Bantamweight 36.5
280 284 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36
280 269 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 36
282 286 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 35
282 NR Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 35
282 288 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35
285 438 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5
286 11 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34
286 469 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 34
288 291 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 33.5
288 291 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 33.5
290 293 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 33
290 293 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 33
292 295 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5
292 295 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5
294 NR Alan Patrick Lightweight 32
294 324 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32
294 297 Eric Spicely Middleweight 32
294 297 Kevin Holland Middleweight 32
294 284 Michel Pereira Welterweight 32
294 297 Tim Elliott Flyweight 32
300 277 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5
301 302 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 31
302 288 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 30.5
303 303 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 30
303 303 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 30
303 303 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30
303 303 Frank Camacho Lightweight 30
303 286 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 30
303 303 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 30
309 310 Cub Swanson Featherweight 29.5
310 343 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 29
311 311 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 28.5
311 311 14W Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5
313 313 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 28
314 314 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 27.5
314 325 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27.5
314 314 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5
314 314 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5
314 314 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5
319 NR Jake Collier Heavyweight 27
319 303 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 27
319 319 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 27
322 320 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5
322 320 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 26.5
322 320 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 26.5
325 376 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 26
325 323 Gian Villante Heavyweight 26
327 325 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 25
327 345 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 25
327 314 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25
327 325 Herbert Burns Featherweight 25
327 488 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 25
327 325 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25
327 325 Julio Arce Featherweight 25
327 NR Spike Carlyle Featherweight 25
327 325 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 25
327 325 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 25
327 325 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 25
338 334 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5
338 438 Brad Riddell Lightweight 24.5
338 334 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 24.5
338 334 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5
338 334 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 24.5
343 342 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 24
344 357 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 23.5
345 344 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23
346 345 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5
346 345 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5
346 345 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 22.5
346 345 Takashi Sato Welterweight 22.5
350 351 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 22
350 351 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22
352 354 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 21.5
352 354 Alex White Lightweight 21.5
354 373 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 21
354 357 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 21
356 360 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 20.5
357 361 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 20
357 361 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20
357 361 David Zawada Welterweight 20
357 361 Jared Gordon Lightweight 20
357 361 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20
357 361 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20
357 334 Max Griffin Welterweight 20
357 361 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20
357 361 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 20
366 371 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19.5
366 371 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5
368 351 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 19
369 374 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 18.5
369 374 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 18.5
369 354 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight 18.5
372 376 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 18
372 376 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18
372 376 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18
372 376 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18
376 382 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5
376 382 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 17.5
376 361 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 17.5
379 385 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 17
380 387 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5
381 388 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16
381 388 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 16
383 401 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 15.5
384 391 Joe Solecki Lightweight 15
385 392 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 14.5
385 438 Sean Brady Welterweight 14.5
387 394 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14
387 388 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 14
387 407 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14
387 385 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 14
391 395 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 13.5
391 395 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5
391 395 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 13.5
391 395 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5
395 399 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13
395 392 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13
397 401 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 12
397 401 Court McGee Welterweight 12
397 401 Erik Koch Welterweight 12
400 405 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 11.5
401 406 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 11
402 407 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 10
402 488 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10
402 407 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 10
402 407 Jack Shore Bantamweight 10
402 407 John Phillips Middleweight 10
402 488 Journey Newson Bantamweight 10
402 488 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 10
402 407 Mike Davis Featherweight 10
402 407 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 10
402 407 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10
402 488 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10
402 407 Randy Costa Bantamweight 10
402 488 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 10
402 407 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10
416 438 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 9.5
416 420 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 9.5
418 422 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9
418 422 Cole Smith Bantamweight 9
418 407 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 9
418 422 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9
418 407 Miles Johns Bantamweight 9
418 407 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9
424 425 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 8.5
424 425 Davey Grant Bantamweight 8.5
424 425 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 8.5
424 425 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 8.5
424 425 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5
424 425 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5
430 431 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 8
430 431 Trevor Smith Middleweight 8
432 435 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5
432 435 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5
434 431 Emil Meek Welterweight 7
435 438 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5
435 438 Alex da Silva Lightweight 5
435 438 Andre Muniz Middleweight 5
435 438 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 5
435 438 Askar Askarov Flyweight 5
435 438 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 5
435 NR Brok Weaver Lightweight 5
435 438 Chase Hooper Featherweight 5
435 NR David Dvorak Flyweight 5
435 438 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 5
435 438 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5
435 438 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 5
435 NR Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5
435 438 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5
435 NR Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 5
435 438 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5
435 438 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 5
435 438 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5
435 438 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 5
435 438 Omar Morales Lightweight 5
435 438 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 5
435 438 Raphael Pessoa Heavyweight 5
435 438 Sean Woodson Featherweight 5
435 438 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5
435 438 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5
435 438 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 5
435 438 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5
435 438 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5
435 NR Yousef Zalal Featherweight 5
464 438 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 4.5
464 438 Callan Potter Welterweight 4.5
464 469 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5
464 469 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5
464 469 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5
464 469 Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4.5
464 469 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4.5
464 469 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4.5
464 438 Saparbek Safarov Middleweight 4.5
464 469 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5
464 469 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 4.5
464 469 Thiago Moises Lightweight 4.5
464 469 Vince Morales Bantamweight 4.5
477 483 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4
477 483 Bobby Green Lightweight 4
477 469 Deron Winn Middleweight 4
477 483 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 4
477 483 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4
482 487 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 3.5
483 NR Aalon Cruz Featherweight 0
483 488 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0
483 488 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0
483 488 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0
483 488 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0
483 488 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0
483 488 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0
483 NR Austin Lingo Featherweight 0
483 488 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0
483 488 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0
483 488 Cole Williams Welterweight 0
483 NR Darrick Minner Featherweight 0
483 488 Dequan Townsend Light Heavyweight 0
483 488 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0
483 488 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0
483 488 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 0
483 488 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
483 488 Fares Ziam Lightweight 0
483 488 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0
483 488 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0
483 488 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0
483 NR Jamall Emmers Featherweight 0
483 488 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0
483 488 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0
483 488 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 0
483 NR Joshua Culibao Lightweight 0
483 488 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0
483 488 Khadis Ibragimov Light Heavyweight 0
483 488 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 0
483 488 Liana Jojua Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
483 488 Maki Pitolo Welterweight 0
483 488 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 0
483 488 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0
483 488 Martin Day Bantamweight 0
483 488 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0
483 488 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0
483 488 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 0
483 488 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 0
483 488 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0
483 NR Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
483 488 Ode Osbourne Bantamweight 0
483 488 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0
483 488 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0
483 NR Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
483 NR Steve Garcia Lightweight 0
483 488 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0
483 488 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0
483 NR T.J. Brown Featherweight 0
483 NR Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0
483 488 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0
483 488 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 0
483 488 Tyson Nam Flyweight 0
483 488 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
483 488 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0
483 488 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
483 488 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 23/20



