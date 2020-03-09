Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Mar 9/20

Posted by | Mar 9, 2020 | ,

Jul 16, 2017; Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom; Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Neil Seery (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at SSE Hydro. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 4 1 Deiveson Figueiredo 197.5
2 1 2 Joseph Benavidez 153
3 2 3 Jussier Formiga 134
4 3 4 Alexandre Pantoja 109.5
5 5 5 Brandon Moreno 84
6 6 10 Matt Schnell 80
7 7 9 Alex Perez 65.5
8 8 Ray Borg 53
9 9 11 Tim Elliott 32
10 10 14 Mark De La Rosa 18.5
11 12 7 Kai Kara-France 15.5
12 11 8 Rogerio Bontorin 13
13 16 13 Raulian Paiva 10
14 13 6 Askar Askarov 5
14 13 Su Mudaerji 5
16 15 12 Jordan Espinosa 4
17 16 Bruno Silva 0
17 16 15 Tyson Nam 0

Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

