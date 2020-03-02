UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Mar 2/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Max Holloway
|391.5
|2
|2
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|356
|3
|3
|3
|Brian Ortega
|297
|4
|4
|5
|Chan Sung Jung
|176.5
|5
|5
|Ricardo Lamas
|175
|6
|6
|10
|Josh Emmett
|161
|7
|7
|14
|Ryan Hall
|138.5
|8
|8
|7
|Frankie Edgar
|126
|9
|9
|6
|Yair Rodriguez
|111.5
|10
|12
|13
|Shane Burgos
|104.5
|11
|13
|11
|Calvin Kattar
|100
|12
|16
|15
|Sodiq Yusuff
|95.5
|13
|10
|Nik Lentz
|93.5
|14
|11
|Andre Fili
|90
|15
|25
|16
|Arnold Allen
|86.5
|16
|14
|Mirsad Bektic
|86
|17
|15
|Darren Elkins
|85
|18
|17
|Dan Ige
|77.5
|19
|18
|9
|Jeremy Stephens
|73.5
|19
|18
|4
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|73.5
|21
|20
|Ricardo Ramos
|69
|22
|29
|Grant Dawson
|65
|23
|23
|Doo Ho Choi
|60
|24
|21
|Chas Skelly
|58
|25
|24
|Gabriel Benitez
|57
|26
|26
|Hakeem Dawodu
|50
|27
|27
|Makwan Amirkhani
|47
|28
|29
|Movsar Evloev
|44.5
|29
|28
|Charles Rosa
|44
|30
|32
|Mike Grundy
|40
|31
|31
|Kevin Aguilar
|39
|32
|33
|Alex Caceres
|34
|32
|59
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|34
|34
|34
|Bryce Mitchell
|33
|35
|36
|Charles Jourdain
|30
|35
|36
|Kyle Nelson
|30
|37
|38
|Cub Swanson
|29.5
|38
|39
|Shane Young
|27.5
|39
|41
|Danny Henry
|26.5
|40
|42
|Billy Quarantillo
|25
|40
|39
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|25
|40
|NR
|Herbert Burns
|25
|40
|64
|Jordan Griffin
|25
|40
|42
|Julio Arce
|25
|40
|NR
|Spike Carlyle
|25
|46
|46
|Kron Gracie
|18
|47
|48
|Gavin Tucker
|14
|48
|49
|Steven Peterson
|13.5
|49
|50
|Mike Trizano
|13
|50
|51
|Mike Davis
|10
|51
|52
|Matt Sayles
|9
|52
|53
|Nad Narimani
|8.5
|53
|54
|Sheymon Moraes
|7.5
|54
|55
|Chase Hooper
|5
|54
|55
|Giga Chikadze
|5
|54
|55
|Sean Woodson
|5
|54
|55
|Seung Woo Choi
|5
|54
|NR
|Yousef Zalal
|5
|59
|59
|Chris Fishgold
|4.5
|59
|59
|Daniel Teymur
|4.5
|59
|59
|Geraldo de Freitas
|4.5
|59
|59
|Luiz Garagorri
|4.5
|63
|NR
|Aalon Cruz
|0
|63
|NR
|Austin Lingo
|0
|63
|NR
|Darrick Minner
|0
|63
|64
|Jacob Kilburn
|0
|63
|64
|Lerone Murphy
|0
|63
|NR
|Nate Landwehr
|0
|63
|64
|Suman Mokhtarian
|0
|63
|64
|Sung Bin Jo
|0
|63
|NR
|T.J. Brown
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
