UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Mar 2/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Mar 2/20
Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Shane Burgos (red gloves) defeats Makwan Amirkani (blue gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Max Holloway 391.5
2 2 1 Alexander Volkanovski 356
3 3 3 Brian Ortega 297
4 4 5 Chan Sung Jung 176.5
5 5 Ricardo Lamas 175
6 6 10 Josh Emmett 161
7 7 14 Ryan Hall 138.5
8 8 7 Frankie Edgar 126
9 9 6 Yair Rodriguez 111.5
10 12 13 Shane Burgos 104.5
11 13 11 Calvin Kattar 100
12 16 15 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5
13 10 Nik Lentz 93.5
14 11 Andre Fili 90
15 25 16 Arnold Allen 86.5
16 14 Mirsad Bektic 86
17 15 Darren Elkins 85
18 17 Dan Ige 77.5
19 18 9 Jeremy Stephens 73.5
19 18 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5
21 20 Ricardo Ramos 69
22 29 Grant Dawson 65
23 23 Doo Ho Choi 60
24 21 Chas Skelly 58
25 24 Gabriel Benitez 57
26 26 Hakeem Dawodu 50
27 27 Makwan Amirkhani 47
28 29 Movsar Evloev 44.5
29 28 Charles Rosa 44
30 32 Mike Grundy 40
31 31 Kevin Aguilar 39
32 33 Alex Caceres 34
32 59 Zubaira Tukhugov 34
34 34 Bryce Mitchell 33
35 36 Charles Jourdain 30
35 36 Kyle Nelson 30
37 38 Cub Swanson 29.5
38 39 Shane Young 27.5
39 41 Danny Henry 26.5
40 42 Billy Quarantillo 25
40 39 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25
40 NR Herbert Burns 25
40 64 Jordan Griffin 25
40 42 Julio Arce 25
40 NR Spike Carlyle 25
46 46 Kron Gracie 18
47 48 Gavin Tucker 14
48 49 Steven Peterson 13.5
49 50 Mike Trizano 13
50 51 Mike Davis 10
51 52 Matt Sayles 9
52 53 Nad Narimani 8.5
53 54 Sheymon Moraes 7.5
54 55 Chase Hooper 5
54 55 Giga Chikadze 5
54 55 Sean Woodson 5
54 55 Seung Woo Choi 5
54 NR Yousef Zalal 5
59 59 Chris Fishgold 4.5
59 59 Daniel Teymur 4.5
59 59 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5
59 59 Luiz Garagorri 4.5
63 NR Aalon Cruz 0
63 NR Austin Lingo 0
63 NR Darrick Minner 0
63 64 Jacob Kilburn 0
63 64 Lerone Murphy 0
63 NR Nate Landwehr 0
63 64 Suman Mokhtarian 0
63 64 Sung Bin Jo 0
63 NR T.J. Brown 0

Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

