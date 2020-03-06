UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Mar 6/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 469 2 2 2 Marlon Moraes 228 3 3 5 Cory Sandhagen 199.5 4 4 3 Aljamain Sterling 187 5 5 4 Petr Yan 168.5 6 6 8 Pedro Munhoz 153 7 7 10 Cody Garbrandt 142 8 8 7 Jose Aldo 129 9 9 11 Rob Font 126 10 10 15 Marlon Vera 124.5 11 11 9 Jimmie Rivera 115.5 12 12 14 Song Yadong 112 13 13 12 Cody Stamann 102 14 15 Brian Kelleher 96 15 14 Nathaniel Wood 86.5 16 16 Eddie Wineland 84 17 17 Ricky Simon 82.5 18 29 13 John Dodson 81.5 19 18 16 Raoni Barcelos 80 20 19 Rani Yahya 73.5 21 20 Urijah Faber 64 22 21 6 Raphael Assuncao 63 23 22 Alejandro Perez 62 24 24 Ryan Benoit 56.5 25 25 Louis Smolka 51 26 26 Said Nurmagomedov 49 27 33 Brett Johns 48 28 27 Casey Kenney 43 29 35 Merab Dvalishvili 42 30 28 Jonathan Martinez 40 31 30 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5 32 31 Jose Alberto Quinonez 35 33 52 Mario Bautista 34.5 34 32 Montel Jackson 33.5 35 34 Andre Ewell 32 36 37 Enrique Barzola 24 37 38 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 38 39 Guido Cannetti 16 39 40 Chris Gutierrez 14.5 40 35 Frankie Saenz 12.5 41 41 Hunter Azure 10 41 41 Jack Shore 10 41 58 Journey Newson 10 41 41 Randy Costa 10 45 45 Heili Alateng 9.5 45 45 Sean O’Malley 9.5 47 47 Benito Lopez 9 47 47 Cole Smith 9 47 41 Miles Johns 9 50 49 Davey Grant 8.5 51 50 Liu Pingyuan 7.5 52 NR Kyler Phillips 5 53 52 Felipe Colares 4.5 53 55 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5 53 55 Vince Morales 4.5 56 57 Aiemann Zahabi 4 57 58 Anderson dos Santos 0 57 58 Danaa Batgerel 0 57 58 Domingo Pilarte 0 57 58 Gabriel Silva 0 57 58 Martin Day 0 57 58 Mitch Gagnon 0 57 58 Ode Osbourne 0 57 NR Tony Gravely 0

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)