Congratulations to Alan B for winning our UFC Norfolk Pick ‘Em Contest (via tiebreaker), and to Daniel for being February’s winner! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 248 on Mar 7th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Joseph Benavidez – 81%

Felicia Spencer – 90%

Magomed Anakalaev – 63%

Megan Anderson – 88%

Grant Dawson – 78%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 23-7 (77%)



UFC Norfolk Pick ‘Em Results

1 Alan b 8 2 Brighton 8 3 Armand Metichecchia 7 3 Derek Imm 7 3 Luke Rhoads 7 3 Ryan A. MacDonald 7 3 SternFan74 7 8 Corey Heck 6 8 Dave K. 6 8 Jordan Blick 6 8 Nathan H. 6 12 Brandon Kaplan 5 12 Cameron Smith 5 12 Cameron Walsh 5 12 Chris Yee 5 12 Daniel 5 12 Herman Martinez 5 12 Isaac 5 12 Josemari Oste Joaquin 5 12 Joseph Jackson 5 12 Michael J. 5 12 Omar Comin’ 5 12 Rodney M 5 24 Barry Oh 4 24 Christopher Reive 4 24 glen STANLEY 4 24 Liam Thomson 4 24 Robert Oakes 4 24 Sam 4 30 Dan 3 30 Jake Taylor 3 30 James Weise 3 30 Luke galloway 3 30 Neil H. 3 30 Rodney 3 30 Sam Keary 3 30 Shemp DeYoung 3 30 Steve Risk 3 30 The MMA Manifesto 3 40 larry chaput 2 41 Anton B 1 41 ryanC 1



February Top Five

1 Daniel 23 2 Nathan H. 19 2 Ryan A. MacDonald 19 4 Anton B 18 4 Brighton 18 4 Dave K. 18



2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Daniel 41 2 Ryan A. MacDonald 39 3 Dave K. 38 3 Sternfan74 38 5 Nathan H. 36 6 Anton 34 6 Derek Imm 34 6 Herman Martinez 34 6 Robert Oakes 34 10 The MMA Manifesto 33

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)