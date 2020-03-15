UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Omar Comin’ for winning our UFC Brasilia Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik on Mar 28th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Kevin Lee – 64%
Gilbert Burns – 51%
Renato Moicano – 81%
Johnny Walker – 70%
Francisco Trinaldo – 60%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 23-7 (77%)
UFC Brasilia Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Omar Comin’
|9
|2
|Herman Martinez
|9
|3
|Anton B
|8
|3
|John Gray
|8
|3
|Liam Thomson
|8
|3
|Shemp DeYoung
|8
|7
|ryanC
|7
|8
|David Jaquays
|6
|8
|Neil H.
|6
|8
|Robert Oakes
|6
|8
|Rodney M
|6
|8
|Vic Rattanasithy
|6
|13
|Dan Caughtry
|5
|13
|Jose
|5
|13
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|5
|13
|Justin Cronin
|5
|13
|Michael Jezykowski
|5
|13
|Mikey V.
|5
|13
|shane Willis
|5
|13
|SternFan74
|5
|21
|Barry Oh
|4
|21
|Brandon Kaplan
|4
|21
|Corey Heck
|4
|21
|Dan
|4
|21
|Daniel
|4
|21
|Emma Vreeland
|4
|21
|Nathan H.
|4
|21
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|4
|21
|Sean Davies
|4
|30
|Alexander Rodriguez
|3
|30
|Ethan H
|3
|30
|Gary MacDonald
|3
|30
|Glen Foalima
|3
|30
|larry chaput
|3
|30
|Megit
|3
|30
|Riley Letts
|3
|30
|Sam Keary
|3
|30
|Steve Risk
|3
|30
|The MMA Manifesto
|3
|30
|Zidane
|3
|41
|Andrew Nixon
|2
|41
|Brighton
|2
|41
|Evan rogers
|2
|41
|Isaac
|2
|41
|James Bingham
|2
|41
|James Weise
|2
|41
|Kerry Austen
|2
|41
|Luke galloway
|2
|41
|Marcel
|2
|41
|Rodney
|2
|51
|Alex Hansen
|0
|51
|Luke Rhoads
|0
|51
|Taylor Kelly
|0
March Top Five
|1
|Omar Comin’
|15
|2
|Justin Cronin
|14
|2
|Liam Thomson
|14
|4
|Anton B
|13
|4
|Herman Martinez
|13
|4
|John Gray
|13
|4
|Neil H.
|13
|4
|Shemp DeYoung
|13
2020 Top Ten
|1
|Daniel
|52
|2
|Sternfan74
|50
|3
|Anton
|47
|3
|Herman Martinez
|47
|3
|ryanC
|47
|6
|Dave K.
|45
|7
|Omar Comin’
|44
|7
|The MMA Manifesto
|44
|9
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|43
|10
|Nathan H.
|42
|10
|Robert Oakes
|42
