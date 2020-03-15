Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Pick &#039;Em Results

Posted by | Mar 15, 2020 | ,

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Pick 'Em Results
By: |

Congratulations to Omar Comin’  for winning our UFC Brasilia Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik on Mar 28th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Kevin Lee – 64%
Gilbert Burns – 51%
Renato Moicano – 81%
Johnny Walker – 70%
Francisco Trinaldo – 60%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 23-7 (77%)


UFC Brasilia Pick ‘Em Results

1 Omar Comin’ 9
2 Herman Martinez 9
3 Anton B 8
3 John Gray 8
3 Liam Thomson 8
3 Shemp DeYoung 8
7 ryanC 7
8 David Jaquays 6
8 Neil H. 6
8 Robert Oakes 6
8 Rodney M 6
8 Vic Rattanasithy 6
13 Dan Caughtry 5
13 Jose 5
13 Josemari Oste Joaquin 5
13 Justin Cronin 5
13 Michael Jezykowski 5
13 Mikey V. 5
13 shane Willis 5
13 SternFan74 5
21 Barry Oh 4
21 Brandon Kaplan 4
21 Corey Heck 4
21 Dan 4
21 Daniel 4
21 Emma Vreeland 4
21 Nathan H. 4
21 Ryan A. MacDonald 4
21 Sean Davies 4
30 Alexander Rodriguez 3
30 Ethan H 3
30 Gary MacDonald 3
30 Glen Foalima 3
30 larry chaput 3
30 Megit 3
30 Riley  Letts 3
30 Sam Keary 3
30 Steve Risk 3
30 The MMA Manifesto 3
30 Zidane 3
41 Andrew Nixon 2
41 Brighton 2
41 Evan rogers 2
41 Isaac 2
41 James Bingham 2
41 James Weise 2
41 Kerry Austen 2
41 Luke galloway 2
41 Marcel 2
41 Rodney 2
51 Alex Hansen 0
51 Luke Rhoads 0
51 Taylor Kelly 0

March Top Five

1 Omar Comin’ 15
2 Justin Cronin 14
2 Liam Thomson 14
4 Anton B 13
4 Herman Martinez 13
4 John Gray 13
4 Neil H. 13
4 Shemp DeYoung 13

2020 Top Ten

1 Daniel 52
2 Sternfan74 50
3 Anton 47
3 Herman Martinez 47
3 ryanC 47
6 Dave K. 45
7 Omar Comin’ 44
7 The MMA Manifesto 44
9 Ryan A. MacDonald 43
10 Nathan H. 42
10 Robert Oakes 42

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Pick &#039;Em Results



Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali II

Fight of the Day: Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali II

February 25, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo Pick 'Em Contest

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo Pick &#039;Em Contest

February 24, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Results

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Results

February 22, 2020

Fight of the Day: Jordann Pikeur vs. Masaaki Noiri

Fight of the Day: Jordann Pikeur vs. Masaaki Noiri

March 12, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino