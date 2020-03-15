UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Omar Comin’ for winning our UFC Brasilia Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Rozenstruik on Mar 28th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Kevin Lee – 64%

Gilbert Burns – 51%

Renato Moicano – 81%

Johnny Walker – 70%

Francisco Trinaldo – 60%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 23-7 (77%)



UFC Brasilia Pick ‘Em Results

1 Omar Comin’ 9 2 Herman Martinez 9 3 Anton B 8 3 John Gray 8 3 Liam Thomson 8 3 Shemp DeYoung 8 7 ryanC 7 8 David Jaquays 6 8 Neil H. 6 8 Robert Oakes 6 8 Rodney M 6 8 Vic Rattanasithy 6 13 Dan Caughtry 5 13 Jose 5 13 Josemari Oste Joaquin 5 13 Justin Cronin 5 13 Michael Jezykowski 5 13 Mikey V. 5 13 shane Willis 5 13 SternFan74 5 21 Barry Oh 4 21 Brandon Kaplan 4 21 Corey Heck 4 21 Dan 4 21 Daniel 4 21 Emma Vreeland 4 21 Nathan H. 4 21 Ryan A. MacDonald 4 21 Sean Davies 4 30 Alexander Rodriguez 3 30 Ethan H 3 30 Gary MacDonald 3 30 Glen Foalima 3 30 larry chaput 3 30 Megit 3 30 Riley Letts 3 30 Sam Keary 3 30 Steve Risk 3 30 The MMA Manifesto 3 30 Zidane 3 41 Andrew Nixon 2 41 Brighton 2 41 Evan rogers 2 41 Isaac 2 41 James Bingham 2 41 James Weise 2 41 Kerry Austen 2 41 Luke galloway 2 41 Marcel 2 41 Rodney 2 51 Alex Hansen 0 51 Luke Rhoads 0 51 Taylor Kelly 0

March Top Five

1 Omar Comin’ 15 2 Justin Cronin 14 2 Liam Thomson 14 4 Anton B 13 4 Herman Martinez 13 4 John Gray 13 4 Neil H. 13 4 Shemp DeYoung 13

2020 Top Ten

1 Daniel 52 2 Sternfan74 50 3 Anton 47 3 Herman Martinez 47 3 ryanC 47 6 Dave K. 45 7 Omar Comin’ 44 7 The MMA Manifesto 44 9 Ryan A. MacDonald 43 10 Nathan H. 42 10 Robert Oakes 42

