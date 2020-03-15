UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fighter Salaries & Incentive

The UFC machine rolls on, Covid-19 be damned. And Do Bronx is very happy for that, since he had the biggest win of his career and the biggest payday at UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on fighter’s name for full career earnings)

Charles Oliveira: $307,200 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $17,200 from Lee for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Lee: $83,800 ($86,000 to show, $17,200 fine for missing weight, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nikita Krylov: $180,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Burns: $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Demian Maia: $112,000 ($92,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francisco Trinaldo: $108,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maryna Moroz: $105,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Moreno: $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rani Yahya: $70,000 ($50,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renato Moicano: $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mayra Bueno Silva: $65,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Makdessi: $61,000 ($46,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jussier Formiga: $59,000 ($49,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Walker: $51,000 ($47,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos: $42,000 ($32,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Enrique Barzola: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Ribas: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bea Malecki: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

David Dvorak: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Damir Hadzovic: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexey Kunchenko: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Veronica Macedo: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bruno Silva: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)